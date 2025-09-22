Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN decision to prevent sanctions removal on Iran will affect collaboration with IAEA

2025-09-22 05:17:17
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Supreme National Security Council of Iran stated that it will freeze collaboration with IAEA, International Atomic Energy Agency, following the UN Security Council ruled against the removal of sanctions on Tehran forever.

In an announcement conveyed by state-operated broadcaster, Iran’s top security body denounced what it labeled as “ill-considered” actions by the E3, Britain, France as well as Germany, concerning Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran asserts is peaceful.

The UN Security Council on Friday was unable to pass a draft proposal directed at stopping the “snapback” of sanctions on Iran that were removed upon the 2015 JCPOA, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

S. Korea introduced the draft proposal in its capability as the head of the council during this month, attempted to keep sanctions relief by determining that arrangements from previous council sanctions resolutions "remain terminated."

It was unsuccessful to obtain the needed 9 votes for approval, with Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria voting in support of the proposal, on the other hand Guyana and South Korea declined to vote.

