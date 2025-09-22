Spanish Community Visit Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Al Thani Mosque In The Pearl
Doha, Qatar: Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center organised a visit for the Spanish-speaking community to Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani Mosque in The Pearl area. The visit aimed to introduce participants to the various parts of the mosque, the religious rituals performed there, as well as Islamic architecture and its unique characteristics.
A total of 25 Spanish-speaking visitors attended the event. The programme included explanations about prayer, ablution, and the different sections of the mosque, along with insights into the mosque's role in public life.
Preachers from the center highlighted the spiritual and social impact of mosques on communities, their significance in people's lives, and the distinctive features of Islamic architecture, showcasing prominent landmarks of mosques across the Muslim world.
Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani Mosque is renowned for its exceptional architectural elements, making it a popular destination for visitors and tourists alike. The mosque combines a design reminiscent of Ottoman architecture with elements that harmonise beautifully with Qatari traditions, creating a unique blend of two rich cultural heritages.
