Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine Wins Major Awards After Debut Release

- Alexandra Reiter, President & Chief Lemon OfficerATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renegade Lemonade today announced that its newly released Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine has captured two of the industry's most coveted honors: a Gold Medal at the 2025 WSWA Wine & Spirits Competition and Best Wine at the 2025 St. Augustine Food & Wine Festival.Released in Q4 2024, Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine represents the brand's bold expansion into the sparkling category. Crafted from 100% lemons and no grapes, the wine delivers a crisp, citrus-forward effervescence that has already won over both judges and festival-goers.The bottle design carries personal meaning for the family-owned brand. The vibrant lemon blossom artwork on each label was painted by co-founders Brady and Alexandra Reiter's daughter, Lily MacMurdo, whose work has earned awards across the Southeast. Her design captures the energy of the lemon tree and celebrates the company's mission to elevate and celebrate the lemon.“These awards are an incredible validation of everything we believe in,” said Alexandra Reiter, President & Chief Lemon Officer of Renegade Lemonade.“From the beginning, our goal has been to honor the lemon in ways no one else has dared. Seeing Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine embraced at this level shows we're on the right path.”The recognition builds on Renegade Lemonade's growing reputation. In 2024, the company's flagship still lemon wine earned People's Choice – Best Wine at the same St. Augustine festival. Now, with its sparkling debut claiming both industry and consumer accolades, the brand is cementing its place as a true innovator in American wine.About Renegade LemonadeFounded in 2020, Renegade Lemonade is a family-owned winery on a mission to elevate and celebrate the lemon. The company produces award-winning wines made entirely from lemons - no grapes. Its portfolio includes the original Renegade Lemonade (still wine) and the recently launched Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine. With distribution across more than a dozen states, Renegade Lemonade continues to challenge conventions, delight palates, and inspire fans to“Be Bold. Be a Renegade.”Media Contact:Renegade Lemonade...

