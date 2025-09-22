New Documentary '15 DAYS' By Restore Childhood Examines America's School Closure Crisis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After three and a half years in the making, filmmaker and New York City "Open Schools Mom” Natalya Murakhver announces the highly anticipated premiere of 15 DAYS: The Real Story of America's Pandemic School Closures on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, September 23rd at 8:15 PM EST / 5:15 PM PST for one full week!The film features thought leaders with diverse perspectives including Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Scott Atlas, former White House Coronavirus Task Force Advisor, Anya Kamenetz, former NPR education reporter, Dr. Morgan Polikoff, Professor of Education at USC Rossier School of Education, and families from various backgrounds who challenged extended school closures.This comprehensive documentary investigates the far-reaching consequences of America's pandemic-era school closures through the voices of affected families, medical experts, and education professionals across the political spectrum. The film examines how the initial“15 days to slow the spread” evolved into prolonged closures that disrupted the lives of over 50 million students nationwide and resulted in documented learning loss equivalent to decades of educational progress."This story needed to be told by the people who lived it," said director Natalya Murakhver, Co-Founder of Restore Childhood . "Parents, students, teachers, and doctors who raised concerns were often dismissed or silenced. This film amplifies their voices and critically examines the decision-making processes that affected an entire generation of children."The documentary presents data and personal stories from around the country showing how extended school closures and the extended disruption of public school sports contributed to increased rates of depression, anxiety, and educational inequity, particularly affecting minority and low-income students, who lost out on precious opportunities for college sports scholarships. By premiering exclusively on X for free, the film ensures direct access for families and communities seeking to understand this critical period in American education.For more information about the film, including trailer and stills, visit:

Natalya Murakhver

Restore Childhood

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.