Lendr.Fi Launches Testnet, Providing Simple, Compliant Gateway To Tokenized Real-World Assets

Lendr , the first DeFi platform to offer liquid-staked real-world-asset (RWA) tokens, today announced the launch of its Testnet. This latest release represents a major milestone in roadmap to democratize access to the multi-trillion-dollar RWA tokenization market with global liquidity, enhanced yield, and enterprise-grade security.

Previous versions of Lendr allowed users to borrow against crypto through over-collateralized loans, exposing them to liquidation risk. With the latest release, that model is replaced, offering easier, more capital-efficient access to RWAs, with no loans or liquidations. Users can now swap directly into USDL and stake into LsRWA vaults. Earlier versions also enforced geo-blocks only at the website/UI level. With the new release, wallets pass a one-time KYC, enabling compliant use of RWA tokens anywhere, with institution-ready architecture, support for multiple jurisdictions, and a clear path to U.S. roll-out.

Lendr harnesses advanced blockchain infrastructure to convert traditional Web2 assets, including ETFs, real estate, and commodities, into fully transparent, on-chain tokens. For the first time, investors anywhere can hold fully collateralized RWA tokens in a self-custodied wallet with built-in, market-neutral yield while maintaining 100 percent directional exposure to the underlying asset. Around-the-clock access, global liquidity, and seamless DeFi integrations open the door to even higher yields, all while maintaining rigorous security and audit standards. (Returns may vary with market conditions.)

The Testnet launch coincides with the upcoming TGE for $RWAL, native governance and utility token, designed to align incentives and strengthen protocol security. The $RWAL TGE will provide early participants with access to the governance layer of ecosystem and a share in its future growth. The TGE is set for September 23rd 2025, across major launchpads SeaFi, KingdomStarter, Spores Network and BSCS.

“With our Testnet, we've simplified the user experience, removed liquidation risk, and delivered a compliance framework that institutions can trust, all while preserving DeFi's core advantages,” said Nathaji Metivier, CEO of“It's a pivotal step toward making tokenized RWAs accessible and beneficial to everyone.”

About Lendr

Lendr is revolutionizing the financial landscape with its next-generation digital lending platform and the world's first liquid-staked RWA tokens. By harnessing advanced blockchain technology and innovative real-world asset tokenization methods, Lendr unlocks liquidity in traditionally illiquid markets such as real estate, commodities, and intellectual property. Our secure, transparent, and efficient solutions seamlessly integrate traditional and decentralized finance, empowering investors and institutions to access capital and manage assets with unprecedented ease. While our technology offers the potential for enhanced yield performance, all forward-looking statements are subject to market risks and uncertainties, and no guarantees are made regarding future results. Committed to bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital future, Lendr is setting a new standard for digital lending and financial inclusion in the modern economy.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.





