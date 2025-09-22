Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Upcoming Webinar: Exploring Engine Power Solutions For Data Centers


2025-09-22 11:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What you need to know about emergency standby, bridge power, demand response, and more.

Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fueled by the explosive demands of artificial intelligence, data centers in the U.S. are expected to have a compound annual growth rate of nearly 7% through 2030.

Availability and timing of access to electric power to supply data centers is a growing concern, as are strains on the electric grid resulting from competing power demands of data centers and other users.

Likewise, data centers must have reliable emergency standby systems and fuels that ensure a continuous supply of electrical power in the event of grid outages.

Join us on October 6 to hear from experts at Caterpillar , Cummins , Innospec , Johnson Matthey , and Rolls-Royce .

Here's what you'll learn:

  • The basics of how advanced engines and power generation systems are deployed at data centers today
  • Emissions and fuel considerations
  • Demand response and bridge power options
  • State and local policy considerations

Registration is free, but space is limited.

When: October 6, 2025 at 2:00 pm (ET)

Register now:


About the Engine Technology Forum
 Founded on the principles of fact-based education, science, outreach and collaboration, the Engine Technology Forum is dedicated to promoting a greater understanding of the benefits of advanced engines and the fuels that they use, as well as how these contribute to a sustainable future. Sign up for our digital newsletter and connect with us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

Attachment

  • Engine Power Solutions for Data Centers
CONTACT: Allen Schaeffer Engine Technology Forum 3015149046 ...

