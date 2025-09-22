Upcoming Webinar: Exploring Engine Power Solutions For Data Centers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What you need to know about emergency standby, bridge power, demand response, and more.

Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fueled by the explosive demands of artificial intelligence, data centers in the U.S. are expected to have a compound annual growth rate of nearly 7% through 2030.

Availability and timing of access to electric power to supply data centers is a growing concern, as are strains on the electric grid resulting from competing power demands of data centers and other users.

Likewise, data centers must have reliable emergency standby systems and fuels that ensure a continuous supply of electrical power in the event of grid outages.

Join us on October 6 to hear from experts at Caterpillar, Cummins, Innospec, Johnson Matthey, and Rolls-Royce.

Here's what you'll learn:



The basics of how advanced engines and power generation systems are deployed at data centers today

Emissions and fuel considerations

Demand response and bridge power options State and local policy considerations

When: October 6, 2025 at 2:00 pm (ET)

