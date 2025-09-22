NAVA Leads Call To Protect Creators In The Age Of AI At L.A. Comic Con
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the entertainment industry grapples with artificial intelligence (AI), the National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) will bring leading creators to L.A. Comic Con 2025 for a panel discussion on how the technology is affecting their work and what can be done to protect against AI misuse.
The panel,“Creators in the Age of AI,” will take place Saturday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m. in Room 404 AB at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Voice actors, visual artists, directors and designers will discuss how AI is transforming the industry and outline steps creators can take to safeguard their work.
Nearly 15 percent of voice actors said they have lost work to synthetic voices, according to a 2025 NAVA survey.
“Voice actors and creators are facing challenges unlike any we've seen before,” said Tim Friedlander, co-founder and president of NAVA.“This panel is about peeling back the curtain to help people understand the opportunities and risks of AI, while giving creators the tools and knowledge they need to protect themselves.”
NAVA has been at the forefront of advocacy for voice actors nationwide, working on legislation and industry standards around AI, fair pay, and health care, while also helping newcomers find pathways into the profession. NAVA continues to engage lawmakers on recent proposals like the TRAIN and No FAKES Acts, which seek to protect Americans from unauthorized digital replicas and data scraping.
Visual artist Karla Ortiz, a plaintiff in a landmark lawsuit alleging her artwork was used without consent to train generative AI systems, will join the panel to share insights on safeguarding creative rights in the digital age.
“Basic respect for creative rights, our livelihoods and our laws is not something the tech industry can trample on for the sake of 'disruption,'” Ortiz said.“There is a fundamental fairness issue here. Together we must respond, advocate and meet the urgency of the situation. The stakes for artists-and everyone-could not be higher.”
The panel will be hosted by Linsay Rousseau, Voice Actor (Transformers: War for Cybertron) and NAVA Director of Media Affairs, and feature:
- Philip Bache – Voice Director (Life is Strange)
Phillip Boutté, Jr. – Concept Artist/Costume Designer (Black Panther), Co-founder of 9B Collective Studio, member of Costume Designers Guild Local 892
Tim Friedlander – Voice Actor (Like A Dragon), NAVA President and co-founder, Owner/Founder soundBOX:LA
Cissy Jones – Voice Actor (The Owl House), CEO and co-founder of Ethovox
JP Karliak – Voice Actor (The Smurfs movie), President of QueerVox
Karla Ortiz – Concept Artist (Avengers: Endgame), Activist
Panel Details:
“Creators in the Age of AI”
Los Angeles Convention Center
Panel Room 404 AB
Saturday, Sept. 27 | 11 - 11:50 a.m. PT
Media Inquiries (Panel-Related):
Linsay Rousseau
NAVA Director of Media Affairs
747-999-5467
About NAVA
The National Association of Voice Actors is a social impact non-profit dedicated to advocating for and advancing the voice acting industry through action, education, inclusion, and benefits. To learn more or become a member, visit
General Media Inquiries:
Evan Pondel
Triunfo Partners
(818) 527-6280
