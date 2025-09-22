Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine Repeats As Best Wine At 2025 St. Augustine Food & Wine Festival

2025 Best Wine - Harvest Awards

Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine

Renegade Lemonade Wines Win Medals at 2025 WSWA

Second Consecutive Year Winning Best Wine. Marks Brand's Entry into Sparkling Wine Category

- Brady Reiter, Founder & CEOST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renegade Lemonade announced today that its Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine has been awarded Best Wine at the 2025 St. Augustine Food & Wine Festival, one of the Southeast's premier culinary events. This marks the second consecutive year Renegade Lemonade has earned the festival's top wine honor, following its 2024 win with the flagship 100% lemon wine, Renegade Lemonade.The recognition highlights the enthusiastic reception of Renegade's newest innovation - a brut-style sparkling lemon wine that brings crisp citrus flavor and lively effervescence to the glass. The wine made its festival debut this year and quickly drew praise from attendees, chefs, and industry professionals alike.“We set out to prove that lemons could redefine sparkling wine, and this award is validation of that vision,” said Brady Reiter, Founder and CEO of Renegade Lemonade.“It's especially meaningful to earn this honor two years in a row at such a respected festival. The energy around our Sparkling Lemon Wine has been incredible.”The St. Augustine Food & Wine Festival, held annually at the Ancient City Farmstead, draws thousands of guests from across the region to celebrate top culinary talent, live music, and distinguished wine and spirits. Ancient City Farmstead redefines what event venues should be - part sanctuary, part stage, wrapped in the wild elegance of Florida's heart. It's where your memories don't just happen... they grow.Winning Best Wine in back-to-back years underscores Renegade Lemonade's growing presence in the wine world and its mission to challenge conventions with lemon-first winemaking.About Renegade Lemonade Founded in 2020, Renegade Lemonade is the first wine company built entirely on lemons. From its original still lemon wine to new innovations like Renegade Sparkling Lemon Wine and the upcoming Renegade Lemonade BOLD line, the brand continues to push boundaries while staying rooted in balance, flavor, and fun. Based in Georgia with distribution across the Southeast, Texas, and the Pacific Northwest, Renegade Lemonade is on a mission to bring people together around bold, refreshing, citrus-driven wines.Learn more at and follow @RenegadeLemonadeWine on social media.

