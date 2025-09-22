Quarterfinal Action Set Stage For Subroto Cup Junior Boys (U-17) Semifinals
From tense penalty shootouts to dominant performances, the day had it all, showcasing the passion and potential of young footballers in one of India's biggest inter-school football tournaments.
Fr. Agnel Multipurpose Higher Secondary School (Goa) and ASC Centre, Army Boys Company, played out a nerve-wracking contest that ended in a penalty shootout. In a high-pressure finish, Army Boys Company held their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties and advance to the semifinals.
Amenity Public School (CBSE) stunned Army Public School (APS) with a commanding 4-0 victory. Rashid netted two goals (14', 35+1'), while Ayush (40') and Aabhas (53') added to the tally in a confident display.
Minerva Public School (CISCE) were left disappointed as RMSA School (Mizoram) produced a clinical performance to secure a 3-0 win. Zoua's double (35+2', 58') and Mawma's late strike (70+3') sealed Mizoram's semifinal spot.
Government Senior Secondary School (Lakshadweep) went down 0-2 against Farook Higher Secondary School (Kerala). Jaseer (22') opened the scoring, and Adikrishna (40') ensured Kerala's safe passage into the final four.
The quarterfinals delivered a mind-blowing spectacle of talent and determination, setting the perfect stage for tomorrow's semifinals. With the competition heating up, fans can expect even more thrilling football as the best of the best battle for a place in the grand finale.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment