South Shore Bank Selects Lenders Cooperative Platform To Power Small Business Lending

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders Cooperative, a leading provider of loan origination and servicing technology to U.S. financial institutions, announced today that South Shore Bank, a full-service mutual bank serving Eastern Massachusetts, has selected its platform to strengthen and scale its small business lending operations.

With a commitment to helping local businesses thrive, South Shore Bank sought a modern, flexible platform to streamline its small business lending processes, improve visibility, and support strategic growth. The partnership with Lenders Cooperative enables South Shore Bank to efficiently originate and manage small business loans while augmenting its internal credit capacity with access to experienced underwriting and closing professionals from the Lenders Cooperative LSP team. South Shore Bank will leverage the platform to offer small business C&I portfolio products including small business term loans, working capital loans, SBA Express loans and SBA 7a loans.

“At South Shore Bank, we're focused on delivering high-quality, responsive lending services that fuel economic growth across our communities,” said Michael Minicucci, Business Banking Team Leader, at South Shore Bank.“The unique combination of lending technology and underwriting talent that Lenders Cooperative brings to market has helped us operate more efficiently and better serve the needs of our commercial clients.”

Lenders Cooperative's loan origination and servicing platform provides end-to-end automation from loan application through servicing, with built-in configurability and robust workflow management. South Shore Bank leverages the platform to automate and standardize back-office collaboration across the loan life-cycle while presenting a streamlined experience the borrower.

“South Shore Bank is deeply rooted in its community and forward-thinking in its approach to technology,” said Christopher McClinton, President of Lenders Cooperative .“We're honored to support their efforts with technology that aligns with their growth and underwriting services that complement their strong internal team.”

South Shore Bank is a full-service mutual bank with approximately $2.3 billion in assets. As a locally managed mutual bank, we believe the most valuable and enduring success is success that is shared. Together, we work to help our people, clients and communities thrive. With an extensive set of financial products, the Bank serves as a trusted advisor for business and personal clients as they navigate their unique financial journeys. All deposits are insured in full. The FDIC insures all deposits up to $250,000 per depositor and up to $250,000 per depositor for Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs); all deposits above this amount are insured by the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF). For more information, visit southshorebank.

Lenders Cooperative is the provider of the only platform in the market that automates and manages the complete loan life cycle from application intake to origination to servicing. Its customers have ready access to SBA Lender Service Provider (LSP) support, credit underwriting, loan operations, and more-empowering financial institutions to scale lending operations with greater speed, efficiency, and confidence.

