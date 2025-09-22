Food And Grocery Ecommerce Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Retailers Are Increasingly Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning And Vast Volumes Of Customer Data To Enhance Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global food and grocery ecommerce market presents key opportunities in last-mile delivery improvements, increasing digital adoption, and rising urbanization. Growth is driven by q-commerce, AI advancements, and competitive delivery options, with China leading the market expansion.

Global food and grocery ecommerce market grew by 11% to $863.1 billion in 2024. It is projected to increase by another 10% in 2025, to reach $947.4 billion.

As well as the market still being relatively immature, growth will be driven by improvements in last-mile delivery, rising urbanization and internet penetration, and rising consumer expectations of convenience.

The analyst expects the online food and grocery market to be worth $1.3 trillion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9% between 2024 and 2029.

Companies are responding to shifting delivery expectations and increasing demands for convenience by adopting q-commerce.

Delivery is a major battleground for online retailers, with companies competing to offer customers the quickest, safest, cheapest, and most convenient fulfillment options.

Retailers are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and vast volumes of customer data to enhance operational efficiency and improve user experiences online. China dominates the global food and grocery ecommerce market, growing its share from 48% in 2024 to a projected 51% by 2029.

The analyst provides detailed insight into the theme of ecommerce, specifically focusing on the food and grocery sector. The report provides an overview of the food and grocery ecommerce market, the leading companies, and the timeline of developments in food and grocery ecommerce. The report also details the relevant trends across retail, technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends.

Understand the important themes in 2025 and beyond, allowing you to grasp a wider view of changes in consumer behaviour and how it will impact your markets.

Explore how emerging themes in retail are allowing industry leaders to evolve, so you can better position yourself for long-term success.

An easy-to-use framework for tracking themes across all companies in all sectors.

Gain a deeper understanding of the different sectors of retail through unique analysis Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

Executive summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Retail trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Timeline

Value Chain

Ecommerce as a service

Marketing

Customer interface

Order management

Transaction processing

Fulfillment

After-sales service

Data analytics

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary Further Reading

Alibaba

Amazon

BigBasket

Blinkit

Coles

Co-op

Deliveroo

Dmart

DoorDash

E.Leclerc

Gousto

HelloFresh

Instacart

JioMart

Kroger

Ocado

OCJ

Reliance Industries

Sainsbury's

Sam's Club

Shopify

Tesco

UberEats

Walmart Zepto

