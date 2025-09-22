Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: BCLI) Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) And Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO) shares on or near the Company's February 2, 2024 IPO , and still hold shares today

WHY? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Alto Neurosciences, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ALTO-100 was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, ALTO-100's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; (iii) as a result, Alto's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO) shares on or near the Company's February 2, 2024 IPO , and still hold shares today

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: BCLI) – Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: BCLI) as key allegations in an underlying securities fraud class action have survived a motion to dismiss. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: BCLI) prior to February 18, 2020 , and still hold shares today

WHY? As alleged in a federal securities fraud class action complaint, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: BCLI), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Brainstorm Cell downplayed the severity of the Food and Drug Administration's refusal to file letter; (2) Brainstorm Cell continued to conceal the risks associated with the submission of the biologics license application; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On September 15, 2025, certain key allegations in the amended class action complaint survived Defendants' motion to dismiss. The claims include the investors' assertion that the company mischaracterized the FDA's views on the design of its relevant clinical trials and a claim that BrainStorm inaccurately described certain clinical subgroup analyses as "pre-specified" when they were not. The court also left in place a claim that the company distorted FDA feedback it received about what BrainStorm had described as a "floor effect" in its clinical trials. And the company cannot shed the claim it downplayed safety concerns, Judge Ho said Monday, noting that the complaint cites the FDA's safety concerns about the relevant studies.

Per Judge Ho's opinion: "In sum, the court concludes that Plaintiffs have sufficiently alleged false or misleading statements with respect to the FDA's views on trial design; pre-specification; the FDA's views on floor effects; and safety."

If you purchased Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: BCLI) prior to February 18, 2020 , and still hold shares today

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW), through certain of its officers, consistently touted the sustainability of Flywire's revenue growth and financial condition, while downplaying the anticipated negative impacts of permit- and visa-related headwinds on the Company's business. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire's revenue growth was overstated; (ii) the negative impact that permit and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire's business was understated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. shares on or shortly after the company's April 18 , 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today

WHY? A federal securities fraud class action complaint alleges that statements made in Ibotta Inc's (NYSE: IBTA) Registration Statement issued in connection with Ibotta's April 18, 2024 initial public offering were false and/or misleading when made because they did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta's contract with The Kroger Co. Kroger's contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning. Despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta's contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger's contract.

If you purchased Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) shares on or shortly after the company's April 18 , 2024 IPO, and still hold shares today

