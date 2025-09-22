Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Strive To Merge With Semler Scientific, Boosts Bitcoin Holdings To Nearly 11,000 BTC


2025-09-22 10:11:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Strive (ASST) announced on Monday that it will acquire Semler Scientific (SMLR) in an all-stock deal, valuing the company at a roughly 210% premium. 

The transaction, which exchanges each Semler share for 21.05 Class A shares of Strive, represents an implied price of $90.52 per Semler share based on last Friday's closing prices.

Strive also announced the purchase of 5,816 Bitcoin (BTC) for its corporate treasury at an average price of $116,047 per coin, totaling about $675 million. The new purchase brings Strive's total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886. Including Semler Scientific's existing Bitcoin holdings, the merged company would control more than 10,900 Bitcoins, with additional cash reserves set aside to support future perpetual preferred offerings.

