Video: 1.37 Lakh MT Fresh Fruits Dispatched From Kashmir In 10 Days


2025-09-22 10:09:28
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg, along with IGP Traffic, M. Suleman Choudhary, briefed the media on the smooth transportation of fresh fruits from the Valley.

In the last ten days, 1,37,000 metric tons of apples and other fresh produce have been successfully dispatched via National Highway, Mughal Road, and Train Parcel Services.

The officials highlighted coordinated efforts to ensure hassle-free movement of fruit-laden trucks, safeguarding the livelihood of growers and traders.

