International Petroleum Corporation


2025-09-22 10:08:35
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - International Petroleum Corporation : Repurchased a total of 59,454 IPC common shares during the period of September 15 to 19, under IPC's normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program. International Petroleum Corporation shares T are trading down $0.20 at $23.32.

