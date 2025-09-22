Kincora Secures Full Rights To The Mongolian Copper-Gold Portfolio

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2025) - Gold-copper explorer and hybrid project generator(ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (or) is pleased to announce that it has resecured the full rights of its Mongolian c0pper-gold portfolio following Orbminco Limited's (ASX: OB1) (formerly known as Woomera Mining Limited) withdrawal from the September 2024 Earn-In Agreement as it now focuses on its Australian gold exploration.

Assets within the portfolio include:



a large Mineral Resource Estimate and Exploration Target reported under the JORC Code by Resilience Mining Mongolia Limited 1 for the West Kasulu prospect, which includes a small portion of one of three extensive, from surface and underexplored copper-gold intrusive complexes (the majority hosted on an existing 30-year mining license);

a year-round field camp; and, a proprietary Mongolia wide project generation database.

Further details are provided in an Appendix to this release.

This development comes at a time of various notable positive developments highlighting the potential of Mongolian's resource sector and the Bronze Fox copper-gold project. These include:

Xanadu Mines and its flagship Kharmagtai copper-gold project's recent A$160-million takeover by Bastion Mining Pte. Ltd,

Erdene Resource Development's first gold pour at its greenfield Bayan Khundii project,

construction of the privately held Tsagaan Suvarga copper-molybdenum project, and,

the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project being on track to be the world's fourth largest copper mine by 2030.

With Kincora now controlling 100% ownership, the Company will move forward to build on existing and new interest in the project.

Kincora intends to consider a range of options, including focused self-funded exploration, third party investment and other corporate initiatives. Near term value add activities may include the potential submission for a second mining license at the Bronze Fox project and fresh mining studies relating to the existing oxide resource reflecting recent shifting in commodity prices.

Further market updates will be provided following any material development arising to the Company's Mongolian asset portfolio.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)