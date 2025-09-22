Kazakhstan And Pepsico Cook Up Plans For New Snack Factory

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Stephen Kehoe, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the PepsiCo fund, and discussed the progress of the PepsiCo investment project in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan's President.

In particular, the world-renowned brand has started the construction of a snack production plant in the Almaty region with an investment volume of $368 million.

The President drew attention to the expected economic impact of the project's implementation. In addition to creating about 900 permanent jobs, the company plans to move to full localization of potato cultivation for chips.

Stephen Kehoe clarified that the project currently envisages expanding raw material storage capacity and developing scientific approaches to improving potato yield and quality.

Welcoming PepsiCo's commitment to the development of sustainable agriculture, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured that the Government and the local akimat (regional administration) will provide comprehensive support for the timely launch of production.

To date, about 15 farms from the Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty regions, and the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan have joined the project implementation program.







