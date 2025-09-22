Kazakhstan And Pepsico Cook Up Plans For New Snack Factory
In particular, the world-renowned brand has started the construction of a snack production plant in the Almaty region with an investment volume of $368 million.
The President drew attention to the expected economic impact of the project's implementation. In addition to creating about 900 permanent jobs, the company plans to move to full localization of potato cultivation for chips.
Stephen Kehoe clarified that the project currently envisages expanding raw material storage capacity and developing scientific approaches to improving potato yield and quality.
Welcoming PepsiCo's commitment to the development of sustainable agriculture, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assured that the Government and the local akimat (regional administration) will provide comprehensive support for the timely launch of production.
To date, about 15 farms from the Pavlodar, Akmola, Karaganda, Almaty regions, and the Zhetysu region of Kazakhstan have joined the project implementation program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment