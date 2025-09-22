MENAFN - GetNews)



SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - September 22, 2025 - Dr. Hak Ja Han, widely known as the Mother of Peace, has drawn the attention of millions globally after voluntarily appearing before prosecutors in Seoul despite her advanced age and recent health concerns. The development has sparked significant international discussion on the state of religious freedom and democracy in South Korea.

At 83 years old, Dr. Han is regarded as one of the most prominent religious leaders advocating for peace, family renewal, and interfaith dialogue. Her supporters highlight that her decision to face investigators despite medical advice demonstrates a lifelong pattern of courage and resilience.

Background of the Case

Observers note that what began as a standard inquiry has increasingly been viewed as politically motivated. The proceedings are reportedly based on the testimony of a former expelled member, raising concerns about credibility and due process. Critics warn that the situation risks crossing the line from prosecution into persecution, particularly given Dr. Han's age and contributions to humanitarian and peacebuilding work.

Global Support and Online Response

The case has generated widespread online response. Public figures and millions of citizens across more than 150 countries have expressed support for Dr. Han through digital platforms, prayer gatherings, and international forums. Commentators stress that when religious freedom is challenged in South Korea, the implications extend beyond national borders, potentially weakening democratic values elsewhere.

Dr. Demian Dunkley, President of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (USA), noted in a recent op-ed:

“Despite health struggles, Dr. Hak Ja Han chose to appear before prosecutors with courage and faith. She does this not for herself, but for millions worldwide who believe in her vision of peace, reconciliation, and religious freedom.”

A Lifelong Record of Service

Dr. Han's life has been marked by defining moments of courage. As a child, she crossed the 38th parallel under fire during the Korean War. Over the decades, she has led initiatives promoting women's empowerment, humanitarian service, and interfaith cooperation. Supporters emphasize that her legacy stands in contrast to the legal challenges she currently faces.

Significance of the Moment

The current proceedings raise questions about the balance between legal authority and human rights in South Korea. Advocacy groups and human rights organizations have warned that the targeting of prominent faith leaders could undermine international confidence in the country's commitment to freedom of belief and democratic governance.

Looking Ahead

While the investigation continues, public attention is expected to grow. Religious organizations, civil society groups, and legal experts worldwide are monitoring developments closely. For many, the case has become symbolic of a larger struggle over justice, fairness, and the protection of fundamental freedoms.

About Dr. Demian Dunkley

Dr. Demian Dunkley is President of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (USA) and an advocate for religious freedom and human rights.