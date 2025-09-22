Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Delegation Visits Al-Ruwais Port To Inspect Bahrain-Qatar Maritime Link

Delegation Visits Al-Ruwais Port To Inspect Bahrain-Qatar Maritime Link


2025-09-22 10:02:30
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport welcomed a Bahraini delegation, who visited Al-Ruwais Port within the framework of the bilateral maritime linkage project.


The visit was aimed at viewing the route of the journey and travelers' facilities within a series of coordinated steps in preparations for operating a maritime line between Qatar and Bahrain.

