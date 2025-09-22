Superior Energy Stabil Drill Announces New Conroe Headquarters Are Complete

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 65,000-Square-Foot Facility to Consolidate Operations and Create Local Jobs

CONROE, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stabil Drill, a trusted authority in bottom hole assembly (BHA) optimization and best-in-class drilling solutions, today announced the grand opening of its new 65,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility in Conroe, Texas. The $15 million investment represents a significant commitment to the local community and marks a major milestone in the company's continued growth after nearly four decades in the energy industry.

Located at 1947 Conroe Park West Dr., the new facility will provide a central service point for Stabil Drill's integrated solutions, including rentals, repairs, and manufacturing, under one roof. The Conroe facility, which will include state-of-the-art CNC machines and specialized automated welding equipment, will be API Q1 and API 7-2 certified and will serve as a licensed Grant Prideco facility for Stabil Drill. The move will position the company for enhanced efficiency and innovation.

"We're excited to call Conroe home and bring nearly 40 years of energy industry expertise to this vibrant and fast-growing community,” said Dave Lesar, Chairman and CEO at Superior Energy, Stabil Drill's parent company.“This investment reflects our confidence in both our company's future and Conroe's continued growth."

Strategic Growth and Community Investment

Stabil Drill has built a reputation as the premier name in bottomhole assembly rental tools, maintaining an inventory of more than 20,000 rental tools including stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, hole openers, shock tools, torque subs, reamers, mills, and subs. The recent acquisition and integration of Rival Downhole Tools will bolster technological innovation and create a full-service drilling rental product offering for customers.

The decision to open in Conroe was driven by multiple strategic factors, primarily being an ideal location to serve as a hub for our US Land customers, improving response time and equipment availability. Conroe also offers our employees and their families an enhanced quality of life with access to quality education, healthcare and a wealth of community resources.

About Stabil Drill

Since 1986, Stabil Drill has been providing exceptional quality rental tools for downhole assembly usage, delivering wellsite experience and downhole knowledge for today's demanding drilling applications. As part of Superior Energy Services rental brands, Stabil Drill maintains manufacturing and specialty machining facilities across US land basins and strategic locations around the world with an inventory of more than 20,000 rental tools. For more information about Stabil Drill, visit .

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in approximately 47 countries internationally. For more information, visit: .

