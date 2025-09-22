Kinetic Begins Modernizing Copper Telephone Network With Advanced Wireless Digital Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetic, a leading residential and business fiber internet provider across 18 states, today announced a new partnership withthat allows it to convert copper-based telephone service in seven states to 5G wireless digital home-phone technology.

The transition of these copper landlines to digital Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) will enhance reliability and security, deliver greater value to customers, and unlock calling features such as voicemail, caller ID, call forwarding, and spam call protection.

Current states for this phase of this project include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Missouri.

“Digital home phone service will bring more reliability and better experiences for our customers,” said Jeff Austin, Kinetic's executive vice president and president of Shared Services.“Working with 10T Solutions, we're ensuring a smooth, well-communicated transition that maintains service continuity and positions customers for the future with products they want and need.

The new offering will be available beginning today and expanded to multiple markets in a phased approach. The initial focus will prioritize customers who experience a service interruption, whether it's due to copper theft, vandalism or some other reason, to receive digital service. There will be no changes to customers' ability to use existing phones because of this upgrade and no charges to customers for the upgrade-just increased service reliability.

”We're thrilled to partner with Kinetic to help bring their customers into the future of telecommunications,” said Jatin Garg, CEO of 10T Solutions.“The copper infrastructure is no match for today's needs. Our multi-carrier wireless POTS replacement and FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) solutions provide a seamless and reliable upgrade, offering a future-proof network with built-in redundancy that delivers a superior experience.”

For more information on transitioning to fiber internet and a superior online experience, visit gokinetic .

Kinetic, a business unit of Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT), is a premier insurgent provider of multi-gigabit fiber internet, whole-home Wi-Fi, internet security, and voice services in 1,400 markets across 18 states in the Southwestern, Southeastern, Midwestern and Northeastern U.S. Additional information about Kinetic is available at

About 10T Solutions:

10T Solutions is a US-based provider of IoT Products and Solutions, delivered through channel partners. 10T's mantra is "Making IoT Work". 10T founders have over 25 years of experience and success in IoT / M2M connected products in Industrial, Enterprise, Supply Chain, Government, Healthcare and many proven verticals. The company excels in delivering successful deployments of large-scale connected products in critical business applications. 10T's solutions and services allow partners and customers to realize ROI benefits, fast time to market and a lower TCO. For more information visit:

Kinetic Contact:

Megan Krtek

...