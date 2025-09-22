Is Your Local Crossing Guard A Safety Champion? Nominate Them Today To Be Canada's Favourite Crossing Guard!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extraordinary crossing guards across Canada are at the front line of children's safety, providing vigilance, caring and community as children travel to and from school. Parachute, Canada's national charity dedicated to injury prevention, wants to hear about these unsung community heroes through ourcontest.

The annual contest was launched in 2005 to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of dynamic crossing guards who help keep our children safe. Since 2022, the contest is supported by Desjardins Insurance, Parachute's exclusive road-safety partner.

Three crossing guards in Canada will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to their communities. Each winning guard receives $500, as does each of their schools. Anyone from a parent to a teacher, principal or community member can make the nomination, using the online submission form at crossingguardnomination .

Nominators will be asked to describe why their guard deserves recognition and you can upload up to four supporting documents, such as photos or a child's drawing.

Nominations are open now and close on Monday, November 3, 2025.

“To date, we have honoured 60 crossing guards from coast to coast in Canada who are outstanding at their job of keeping children safe as they walk, wheel or cycle to and from school,” says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute.“It's important for children's health and development to be active, and having crossing guards in our communities to provide safety as children travel encourages more walking and cycling in our school communities."

“Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility, and crossing guards are at the heart of it,” says Valérie Lavoie, President and COO of Desjardins General Insurance Group.“Their daily commitment to protecting students and fostering safe communities deserves our deepest appreciation. Desjardins Insurance is honoured to continue supporting this annual contest, shining a spotlight on these everyday road safety champions.”

About Parachute

Parachute is Canada's national charity dedicated to reducing the devastating impact of preventable injuries. Injury is the No. 1 killer of Canadians aged 1 to 44 and the financial toll is staggering, with injury costing the Canadian economy $29.4 billion a year. Through education and advocacy, Parachute is working to save lives and create a Canada free of serious injuries. For more information, visit us at and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter ) and LinkedIn .

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $501.3 billion as at June 30, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 57,200 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.