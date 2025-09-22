Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
HBMSU To Showcase Smart Learning Ecosystem At GCC Exhibition For Education And Training 2025

HBMSU To Showcase Smart Learning Ecosystem At GCC Exhibition For Education And Training 2025


2025-09-22 09:15:20
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University HBMSU will participate in the 4th edition of the GCC Exhibition for Education and Training, held from September 22 to 24 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. The University's participation reflects its strategic commitment to driving innovation in smart learning, fostering lifelong learning, and building a globally recognized academic enterprise rooted in digital transformation and sustainability.


Ali Al Lengawy, Director of Business Development at HBMSU, stated:“We are proud to take part in this distinguished platform, where families, students, and education leaders come together to shape the future of learning. Our presence highlights HBMSU's unique value proposition as a first Smart university offering a flexible, learner-centric environment designed to develop future-ready skills. Through responsible innovation and academic excellence, we continue to support the UAE's vision for a knowledge-based, competitive economy.”

The exhibition brings together top educational institutions and thought leaders to exchange best practices, explore innovative academic opportunities, and strengthen partnerships that support the UAE Centennial 2071 ambitions in education and human capital development.

MENAFN22092025005446012082ID1110094084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search