Recent Incidents May Signal A Tipping Point For The Trans Movement, Says Liberal Sacrificial Lambs' Author

Sacrificial Lambs: A Liberal Reporter Exposes How the Progressive Left Harms Children in the Name of Gender Ideology

Support for the trans movement was already declining before the recent horrific trans-related killings, says Anita Bartholomew, author of Sacrificial Lambs.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In just the past few weeks, middle school girls in the blue state of California staged a walk-out to protest being forced to share bathrooms with a boy who identifies as a girl; The New York Times reported that the head of a new Democratic think tank believes the party must distance itself from LGBTQ issues (by which he actually meant transgender issues) if it wants to win elections; and the country reeled from two horrific trans ideology-related killings: a mass shooting at a Catholic school, and the assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Polls show that increasing numbers of Americans of all political stripes were already re-thinking support for transgenderism before any of these events, and many said they believed that the transgender movement had gone too far. That trend is likely to accelerate, says Anita Bartholomew, author of the forthcoming book, Sacrificial Lambs : A Liberal Reporter Exposes How the Progressive Left Harms Children in the Name of Gender Ideology (Pitchstone Books, November 2025).

While diehards will try to deflect, the average American will have difficulty un-seeing recent trans-related incidents, says Anita. That's true, even though some media outlets referred to the perpetrator of the school massacre as“she” and tried to minimize the transgender links to the Charlie Kirk assassination.

“Once the public realizes it's been denied the full story, two things will happen,” says Anita.“First, audiences will demand the details that have been sanitized out. And second, when perpetrators and their motives are correctly identified, support for the trans movement will further erode." That said, she points out, gender ideology has embedded itself into all aspects of society, and its dubious claims are treated as fact by many of our major institutions. "Is this really the beginning of the end for ​an ideology that's captured half the Western world?" asks Anita. "I would guess it could be a tipping point, but there are many powerful people behind the movement and they won't give up quietly.”

In earlier years, Anita, a lifelong liberal and former Reader's Digest contributing editor, had been accepting of men in women's clothing and used their preferred pronouns. She thought she was being kind. Like others on the left, she'd assumed“trans” was the new gay. Then she discovered how gender ideologues pressured kids to make catastrophic changes to their bodies-and persuaded them to destroy the bond with their families if mom or dad resisted. As she began investigating in earnest, what she learned shocked her:

·Fatally flawed research was used to claim“transitioning” children benefits them when, in reality, so-called“gender affirming care” maims kids, not just physically, but psychologically;

·That the“Q” dangling at the end of LGBT refers to queer theory and has pedophilic roots;

·That mentally ill kids are the most likely to claim opposite sex identities-and how profound mental problems go untreated when activist doctors insist“transitioning” will cure them;

·That the hormones given to young people to make them resemble the opposite sex can negatively affect their brains, and cause erratic behavior;

·How fetishism, not new“identities,” explains most of the sudden increase in males wearing lipstick and skirts.

​Still, far too much of the public is unaware of the darker side of gender ideology, so it could take some time for the information to break through and change attitudes. Anita ​hopes her new book will help get that information where it's needed. She is available to discuss recent events and other issues related to gender ideology ​that her investigation for her forthcoming book on the topic uncovered. Anita's interview with former Good Day Tampa Bay co-host Bill Murphy explains the book's premise and content. A brief clip from the interview can be viewed below.

Anita Bartholomew is a former longtime contributing editor and contributor to both the US and international editions of Reader's Digest, where she covered topics spanning health, science, social issues, and politics. She's appeared as a guest on TV news, true crime, and talk shows. Two of her long-form narratives have been adapted for TV films. She is based in Oregon.

What the book, SACRIFICIAL LAMBS by Anita Bartholomew is all about

