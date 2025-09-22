Actor Unni Mukundan Summoned By Kerala Court On October 27 Over Assault Allegations

Kochi (Kerala): Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is facing legal trouble after the Kakkanad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court summoned him to appear in court on October 27 regarding an assault case filed by his former manager, Vipin Kumar. The summons follows a police investigation that collected substantial evidence, including approximately 10 minutes of CCTV footage, witness statements, circumstantial evidence, and mobile tower location data. Some media outlets had falsely claimed that there was no evidence of the assault or CCTV footage. However, the police investigation substantiated the complaint with clear evidence. The charge sheet was filed under sections 115(2), 126(2), 296(B), 351(2), and 324(4), pertaining to offenses including entering the victim's flat complex with intent to cause harm, premeditated assault, verbal abuse, issuing life threats, and damaging property (specifically throwing and destroying the victim's sunglasses).

What Is The Issue?

The charges are bailable, and Mukundan is expected to apply for bail as part of routine legal procedure. Earlier, in response to Vipin's complaint, Unni Mukundan held a press conference, claiming he did not harm Vipin Kumar and stating he would quit acting if proven otherwise. He also alleged that Vipin was not his manager. In a press conference held in Kochi, Mukundan clarified that there was no physical assault and that the dispute had been misrepresented. "This is not a case of assault. There was no physical violence," the actor said, adding,“As a friend, I only wanted to confront Vipin about why he was speaking negatively about me. During the heated exchange, I did throw his sunglasses -- that is true. But there was no physical contact.” The issue was addressed by Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), who held a joint discussion with both parties. Based on the evidence presented by Vipin, Unni Mukundan's press conference claims were found to be factually incorrect General Secretary B Unnikrishnan and AMMA office-bearers clarified this in a press conference, stating that they would not intervene in the police complaint filed by Vipin and that the case should proceed according to legal procedures.

