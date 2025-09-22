Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Apple Stock Gets A Price Target Hike From Dan Ives On Strong Iphone 17 Demand: Report

2025-09-22 09:01:00
Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives on Monday reportedly hiked the price target for Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock, citing strong iPhone 17 demand as the reason.

According to a CNBC report, Ives hiked his price target for the AAPL stock to $310 from $270, implying an upside of more than 26% from the stock's closing price on Friday.

Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

