Apple Stock Gets A Price Target Hike From Dan Ives On Strong Iphone 17 Demand: Report
Wedbush Managing Director Dan Ives on Monday reportedly hiked the price target for Apple Inc. (AAPL) stock, citing strong iPhone 17 demand as the reason.
According to a CNBC report, Ives hiked his price target for the AAPL stock to $310 from $270, implying an upside of more than 26% from the stock's closing price on Friday.
