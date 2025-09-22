Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) Completes Acquisition Of A Dozen Digital Media Assets

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Building a foundation for an Ai-driven, cross-platform, media ecosystem

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

- Paul SorkinCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX ) Completes Acquisition of a Dozen Digital Media AssetsBuilding a foundation for an Ai-driven, cross-platform, media ecosystemAlliance Creative Group, Inc. ( ) (OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the successful closing of its acquisition of multiple digital media assets, effective September 30, 2025.Through this transaction, ACGX has acquired:- 12 Domains spanning industries including Gaming, Medical Tourism, Home Décor, Hair & Beauty, and Entertainment.- 57 Social Media Pages across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter/X, YouTube, Facebook, and Pinterest.- A combined 14+ million monthly views currently across the websites and social media platforms.“These assets are the foundation for our next phase of growth,” said Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group, Inc.“We are creating an interconnected ecosystem of digital properties and AI-powered creators that work together to attract attention, drive traffic, and generate scalable recurring revenue. Every site, every page, and every character fuels the others, creating compounding value for our shareholders.”The ACGX digital ecosystem is designed to function like digital real estate: websites and social media properties bring in traffic through creative AI videos, contests, ads, and viral marketing. That traffic is then funneled across the network of brands, maximizing monetization through advertising, affiliate revenue, sponsorships, premium content, and licensing.This acquisition marks the beginning of ACGX's AI-powered roll-up strategy, designed to:- Scale undervalued digital assets using shared teams, tools, and traffic.- Automate and enhance content workflows through AI-driven systems.- Create a flywheel where increased revenue fuels more acquisitions, AI tools, and marketing campaigns.“While the process took longer than we initially hoped, the additional time allowed us to secure better assets, build a qualified team, create a stronger foundation, and align our strategy for long-term success,” added Sorkin.“We appreciate the patience of our shareholders and look forward to executing this new chapter together.”ACGX continues to hold equity in PeopleVine , a SaaS platform for the lifestyle hospitality industry, and Say Less Spritz, a premium light wine-in-a-can brand, while also exploring additional acquisitions to accelerate this model.For more information, please visit:About Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX)Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACGX intends to deploy is a shared resource model where portfolio companies and investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. ACGX is building a shared-resources ecosystem designed to acquire, develop, and scale digital assets across multiple verticals.Our model combines shared teams, shared tools, and shared traffic to help projects grow faster and monetize smarter. From SEO, content creation, online marketing, and sponsorships, to AI-driven automation and cross-platform audience expansion, ACGX provides the infrastructure and expertise for companies to scale without reinventing the wheel.We are executing a digital asset roll-up strategy that creates predictable revenues, stronger monetization pathways, and long-term value for both our portfolio and our shareholders.ACGX's mission is to utilize capital, relationships, experience, and technology to increase value for clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing risk.For more information, visit or .About PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more informationAbout Say Less SpritzSay Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info:This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contact1-312-498-9769...

Paul Sorkin

Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.