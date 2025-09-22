Abacus Global Management Joins Russell 2000® And 3000® Indexes
Membership in the Russell 2000 means automatic inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.
Jay Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abacus, commented,“Inclusion in these Russell indices marks an important milestone in our company's journey, enhancing our visibility among the broader investment community and validating our team's ability to drive value to shareholders."
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, administers these indexes.
About Abacus
Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.
For more information, please visit abacusgm .
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs ...
(321) 290-1198
David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations ...
(321) 299-0716
Abacus Global Management Public Relations
...
