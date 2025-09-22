Genetec Continues To Dominate Video Surveillance Software Market, According To Latest Analyst Reports

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Growing SaaS adoption and customer demand for flexible, open solutions strengthen company's continued market leadership.

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, announced that it continues to lead the global video surveillance software market, according to newly published reports from independent industry analyst firms, Omdia and Novaira Insights .

According to Genetec retained its #1 position worldwide in video surveillance software, and is also ranked #1 globally in the broader category that combines video surveillance software and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS). The Genetec long-term investment in open, scalable, and cybersecure cloud solutions is also recognized in the newly introduced VSaaS category. Growing customer adoption of Security Center SaaS, launched in mid-2024, has helped to propel Genetec into the top 10 globally for VSaaS, including a #4 ranking in the Americas, the largest and fastest-growing VSaaS market worldwide. The company is seeing strong momentum across its unified VSaaS and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) offerings, as security professionals increasingly seek unified, cloud-based deployment options.

Regionally, for video surveillance and for combined video surveillance and VSaaS categories, Genetec held the top spot in the Americas for the 14th consecutive year. In EMEA, the company maintained its #2 position, achieving the largest market share growth among the top 10 vendors, and ranked #3 in Asia Pacific.

“The video surveillance market continues to see steady global growth, driven by rising security demands and faster adoption of new technologies,” said Scott Foley, Senior Analyst, Physical Security at Omdia.“According to our research, Genetec remains a consistent global leader in the industry for video surveillance software, maintaining top market share and addressing customer needs with innovative products that meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide.”

Separate research from Novaira Insights also confirmed Genetec as the global market leader in total video surveillance software and service agreements. The company was among the highest-growth vendors across both hardware and software in Novaira's analysis.

“The Genetec philosophy has always been to offer customers more choice, not less,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering and Chief Security Officer at Genetec Inc.“Organizations deserve the flexibility to deploy solutions exactly the way they want, whether it's on-premises, in the cloud, or a combination of both approaches – this applies equally to both video surveillance and access control. At Genetec, we develop solutions that give customers this freedom, including the ability to choose the best cameras, appliances, and access control hardware for their needs without ever being locked into proprietary systems.”

Growing customer demand for solutions that enhance day-to-day physical security operations continues to drive technology adoption in this market. For over 25 years, the Genetec product development strategy has focused on anticipating customer needs and delivering practical innovation. The company's consistent year-over-year organic growth reported by analysts demonstrates the strength of a steadfast commitment to open, unified systems, cybersecurity, and privacy by design, to continually meet worldwide customer needs.

For more information about Genetec video management software, please visit: