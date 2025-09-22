Pentagon Unveils Strict New Policy on Media Disclosures
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has unveiled a policy update warning journalists that unauthorized disclosures could lead to the revocation of their press credentials. This new directive, first reported by The Washington Post and Politico, was shared in a memo sent to media outlets on Friday evening.
Under the updated guidelines, reporters will only be granted access to the Pentagon if they agree to strict conditions, which include limited movement within the building and a commitment not to possess or obtain any materials that have not been officially approved for release, according to sources familiar with the memo.
The Department of War (DoW), which recently rebranded, emphasized that while transparency remains a core value, “DoW information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official before it is released, even if it is unclassified,” the memo stated.
The new policy has sparked significant backlash. The National Press Club condemned the changes, labeling them “an unacceptable infringement on the independence of the press and a dangerous precedent for access to public institutions.”
In response to the criticism, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took to X, asserting, “The press does not run the Pentagon – the people do. The press is no longer allowed to roam the halls of a secure facility. Wear a badge and follow the rules or go home.”
The Pentagon’s latest move is part of a wider initiative to curb leaks and tighten security. Earlier this year, media revealed that Pentagon staff had been subjected to FBI polygraph tests in a bid to identify those leaking sensitive information. Additionally, Attorney General Pam Bondi hinted that federal authorities might seek access to journalists' phone records and compel them to testify in investigations into unauthorized disclosures.
