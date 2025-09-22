Kiesler Machine Expands Heavy-Duty Hinge Solutions For Global Industries

Kiesler Machine Inc

Heavy Duty Hinges

PALMYRA, IN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kiesler Machine Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of precision-engineered hinges, today announced the expansion of its heavy-duty hinge product line . This move strengthens the company's ability to serve architects, contractors, OEMs, metal fabricators, and industrial procurement managers across multiple sectors worldwide.

“Our customers have long asked for a wider range of heavy-duty solutions that can adapt to specialized project requirements,” said Barry Kiesler, Co-owner at Kiesler Machine, Inc.“By expanding our lineup, we are able to support more applications, while continuing to offer the same level of quality and reliability that defines our brand.” The expanded product lineup addresses the growing demand from industries such as medical equipment manufacturing, construction, defense, and the heavy machinery sectors. Many of these hinges maintain the load ratings of up to 40,000 pounds while incorporating advanced corrosion-resistant materials and finishes designed for long-term performance.

Expanded Line of Industrial Hinges

The latest expansion introduces a versatile range of hinges designed for demanding architectural, industrial, and machinery applications:

- Extended Butt Hinges: These hinges are designed for doors and enclosures that require exceptional stability and long service life.

- Weld-on hinges: These hinges are well-suited for heavy gates, security barriers, and fabricated metal structures where strength and permanence are essential.

- Industrial-grade hinges: These hinges are engineered for machinery, equipment access points, and installations that require reliable support under high loads.

Each hinge is manufactured with high-grade materials, including 304 stainless steel, 316 stainless steel, and carbon steel. Stainless steel offers excellent resistance to corrosion, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor environments, while carbon steel provides superior strength where corrosion protection is less critical. All hinges are designed to remain maintenance-free for years of dependable service.

Precision Engineering Meets Practical Demands

Kiesler Machine's expanded offering addresses both technical performance and real-world supply needs. Beyond the product-level improvements, the company has invested in production scalability and streamlined distribution channels. Procurement managers and distributors benefit from faster lead times, steady inventory availability, and the flexibility to request customized solutions for unique projects.

“Our priority has always been supporting industries that cannot afford weak links in their equipment or infrastructure,” said Barry Kiesler.“By extending our manufacturing capacity and range, we're delivering peace of mind to clients who need components that will last.”

Looking Ahead

With this expansion, Kiesler Machine reaffirms its dedication to developing products that combine strength, longevity, and cost-effectiveness. The company is poised to support a growing client base as industries worldwide face increasing demands for durable, maintenance-free components that can handle complex applications.

“Our story has always been about listening to customers and investing in the future,” Barry Kiesler concluded.“This expansion is the next step in providing solutions that keep projects moving forward, no matter the scale.”

About Kiesler Machine, Inc.

Kiesler Machine Inc., established in 1984, is a leading U.S. manufacturer of heavy-duty hinges. Based in Palmyra, Indiana, Kiesler Machine continues to operate under its Toolbin trademark, a brand known across North America for its extensive hinge catalog and fast delivery capabilities. Since its expansion in 2007 and product line growth in 2010/11, Kiesler Machine has continued to strengthen its reach while maintaining its commitment to the U.S.-made quality. For more information, visit .

