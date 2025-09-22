Excelerate & Pepagora Announce Strategic Alliance To Strengthen Global Talent Development And SME Upskilling
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 22, 2025: Excelerate, a global experiential learning platform, and Pepagora, the AI-powered B2B growth engine, have announced a strategic alliance to build a future-ready talent and SME growth ecosystem. This partnership combines Excelerate's expertise in experiential learning with Pepagora's strong SME network to empower students and strengthen global business opportunities.
Excelerate bridges students, institutions, and employers via immersive virtual internships, courses, competitions, and micro-scholarships. Through this strategic collaboration, Excelerate and Pepagora will jointly create a robust learning and talent ecosystem.
It will recognize and nurture global-ready talent by offering students curated experiential pathways from the very beginning of their career journey.
In addition, it will deliver tailored upskilling opportunities to SMEs, equipping them with essential skills and talent to drive growth, innovation, and competitiveness. The alliance will also build seamless talent pipelines, where learners become "future-ready" hires for employers, supported by hands-on experience and verified credentials.
''This collaboration allows us to extend our mission by connecting students with contemporary business challenges and opportunities. With 360-degree skill development support, we are not just preparing students for employment but also driving positive societal transformation,'' said Mr. Sundar Kumarasamy, CEO Excelerate.
"Pepagora is equally excited to co-create this future-ready ecosystem. By combining our strong SME network with Excelerate's experiential learning, we are enabling businesses to grow while also giving students unparalleled access to real-world challenges and career pathways," said Mr. Murugesan Dhanapal, CEO Pepagora.
The key features of the program include:
Early-stage talent preparation
Students, referred to as "Excellers" will embark on virtual internships, power-skills modules, and competitions tailored to real-world business challenges sourced from SMEs on Pepagora's platform. This early exposure primes them for global career paths and accelerates meaningful learning outcomes.
SME upskilling & capacity building
SMEs participating through Pepagora can engage in curated learning opportunities, from micro-credentials to project-based internships, to upskill their teams affordably and flexibly.
Employer-integrated hiring pipeline
SMEs will garner access to a pool of talent validated by Excelerate credentials, with the ability to convert high-performing Excellers into hires, creating a train-and-hire model that enhances retention and fit.
Students will benefit significantly by gaining real-world experience, developing professional skills early, earning credentials, and understanding global business dynamics through SME-led projects.
About Excelerate
Excelerate is a global experiential learning platform that empowers learners through virtual internships, power skills courses, competitions, and micro-scholarships. With a presence in over 180 countries, Excelerate connects students, institutions, and employers to build future-ready talent by providing authentic, practical opportunities.
About Pepagora
Pepagora is a bold new force in digital B2B trade, built to empower over 600 million SMEs worldwide. Pepagora equips businesses with the tools, trust, and technology to grow smarter, scale faster, and expand globally.
Excelerate bridges students, institutions, and employers via immersive virtual internships, courses, competitions, and micro-scholarships. Through this strategic collaboration, Excelerate and Pepagora will jointly create a robust learning and talent ecosystem.
It will recognize and nurture global-ready talent by offering students curated experiential pathways from the very beginning of their career journey.
In addition, it will deliver tailored upskilling opportunities to SMEs, equipping them with essential skills and talent to drive growth, innovation, and competitiveness. The alliance will also build seamless talent pipelines, where learners become "future-ready" hires for employers, supported by hands-on experience and verified credentials.
''This collaboration allows us to extend our mission by connecting students with contemporary business challenges and opportunities. With 360-degree skill development support, we are not just preparing students for employment but also driving positive societal transformation,'' said Mr. Sundar Kumarasamy, CEO Excelerate.
"Pepagora is equally excited to co-create this future-ready ecosystem. By combining our strong SME network with Excelerate's experiential learning, we are enabling businesses to grow while also giving students unparalleled access to real-world challenges and career pathways," said Mr. Murugesan Dhanapal, CEO Pepagora.
The key features of the program include:
Early-stage talent preparation
Students, referred to as "Excellers" will embark on virtual internships, power-skills modules, and competitions tailored to real-world business challenges sourced from SMEs on Pepagora's platform. This early exposure primes them for global career paths and accelerates meaningful learning outcomes.
SME upskilling & capacity building
SMEs participating through Pepagora can engage in curated learning opportunities, from micro-credentials to project-based internships, to upskill their teams affordably and flexibly.
Employer-integrated hiring pipeline
SMEs will garner access to a pool of talent validated by Excelerate credentials, with the ability to convert high-performing Excellers into hires, creating a train-and-hire model that enhances retention and fit.
Students will benefit significantly by gaining real-world experience, developing professional skills early, earning credentials, and understanding global business dynamics through SME-led projects.
About Excelerate
Excelerate is a global experiential learning platform that empowers learners through virtual internships, power skills courses, competitions, and micro-scholarships. With a presence in over 180 countries, Excelerate connects students, institutions, and employers to build future-ready talent by providing authentic, practical opportunities.
About Pepagora
Pepagora is a bold new force in digital B2B trade, built to empower over 600 million SMEs worldwide. Pepagora equips businesses with the tools, trust, and technology to grow smarter, scale faster, and expand globally.
Company :-Kaizzen
User :- Mukul Singh Morawat
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment