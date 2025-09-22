Greenlight Metals Intersects Significant Copper-Rich VMS Mineralization At Bend Project In Wisconsin Including 12.85M Of 4.15% Copper Equivalent
|DDH
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| True
Thickness
(m)
| Cu
(%)
| Au
(g/t)
| Ag
(g/t)
| Te
(g/t)
| Cu Eq
(%)
|B25-001
|218.85
|219.41
|0.56
|0.50
|0.49
|0.54
|18.85
|163.50
|1.37
|B25-002
|229.95
|240.8
|10.85
|9.60
|0.32
|0.54
|3.95
|59.21
|1.00
|Including
|229.95
|231.27
|1.32
|1.17
|1.20
|0.39
|5.84
|102.94
|1.73
|and
|239.9
|240.8
|0.90
|0.8
|1.52
|1.60
|21.90
|323.00
|3.67
|B25-003
|257
|269.85
|12.85
|11.3
|1.81
|1.75
|22.70
|346.90
|4.15
|Including
|257
|260.56
|3.56
|3.13
|2.68
|2.77
|21.17
|481.54
|6.19
|and
|266.12
|269.85
|3.73
|3.28
|2.08
|1.62
|33.68
|373.83
|4.40
Copper Equivalents (Cu EQ) are calculated as an 'in-situ' value of the interval expressed in terms of combining the value of Cu, Au, and Ag at selected metal prices divided by the copper price and expressed as a percent copper. The calculations do not take into account factors such as metallurgical recoveries or payable metals and are shown for demonstrative purposes only. Tellurium (Te) is reported separately and is not included in the CuEq calculation.
The composite grades of select intervals in the table above are calculated on a length-weighted basis. Te overlimit analyses for samples >500 g/t Te are currently pending for 6 samples representing 5.29 meters of the 12.85m intercept in B25-003. The grade for this intercept was calculated using 500 g/t Te for these samples.
Cu Eq (%) = ((Cu grade (%) * 2204.6 * $4.50) + (Au grade (g/t) / 31.1035 * $3,600) + (Ag grade (g/t) / 31.1035 * $40)) / (2204.6 * 0.01 * $4.50)
Table 2: Visual Sulfide Observations - Holes B25-004 to B25-006 (Assays Pending)
|DDH
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Interval
(m)
| True Thickness
(m)
| Geologic
Description
| Est. Sulfide
Content
|B25-004
|276.29
|298.53
|22.24
|17.80
|Massive to semi-massive pyrite-chalcopyrite
|~75% Pyrite
|~8% Chalcopyrite
|298.53
|312.1
|13.57
|10.86
|Sulfide-rich quartz crystal tuff
|~15% Pyrite
|~0.5% Chalcopyrite
|B25-005
|285.83
|294.62
|8.79
|7.21
| Massive to semi-massive pyrite-
chalcopyrite
|~65% Pyrite
|~6% Chalcopyrite
|294.62
|311.22
|16.60
|13.62
|Sulfide-rich quartz crystal tuff
|~12% Pyrite
|~0.5% Chalcopyrite
|B25-006
|328.52
|345.63
|17.11
|11.98
| Massive to semi-massive pyrite-
chalcopyrite
|~55% Pyrite
|~6% Chalcopyrite
|345.63
|351.05
|5.42
|3.79
|Sulfide-rich quartz crystal tuff
|~15% Pyrite
|~0.5% Chalcopyrite
Figure 1: 2025 Drill Program Plan Map
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Cautionary Note Regarding Visual Results and Photographs
Any references to "massive," "semi-massive," or "sulfide" intervals are based on visual estimates from core logging. Visual estimates and observations of sulfide minerals (e.g., pyrite, chalcopyrite) are not a proxy for grade and should not be used for resource estimation or economic evaluation. Sulfide mineralization percentages are estimates only. Photographs included in this release are of selected intervals and are not necessarily representative of mineralization throughout a hole. Assays are pending for select intervals and will be reported once received and validated.
Hole Details
- B25-001: Designed to test the eastern extension of previously intersected semi-massive to massive pyrite-chalcopyrite mineralization, the mineralized horizon was intersected at 218.85m with a 0.56m pyrite-chalcopyrite semi-massive sulfide zone. This intercept was interpreted as the 'up-dip' margins of the sulfide horizon at depth.
B25-002: Designed to undercut B25-001 by 30m vertically from the same drill site, the mineralized horizon was intersected at 229.95m consisting of two stacked semi to massive sulfide lenses separated by well mineralized quartz-eye crystal tuff demonstrating a thickening of the mineralized section with depth. The upper lens was 1.32m thick while the lower lens was 0.90m and more massive in sulfide texture. B25-003: Set back 38m south and 30m west of the B25-001/002 section and designed to intercept the mineralized horizon 30m below historic hole B-7 (2.68m @ 1.95% Cu, 1.64g/t Au), B25-003 intersected 12.85m of semi-massive to massive pyrite-chalcopyrite sulfide from 257.00m to 269.85m. B25-003 also cored 3.6m of strongly pyrite mineralized quartz-eye crystal tuff immediately below the massive sulfide horizon. The results proved the working hypothesis that this drill campaign was vectoring towards a thickening of the massive sulfide lens down-plunge.
B25-004: Collared on the same site as B25-003 and designed to test down-plunge continuity 42m below B25-003 vertically, the mineralized horizon was intersected at 276.29m yielding 22.24m of semi-massive to massive pyrite-chalcopyrite sulfide hosting 75% pyrite and average 8% chalcopyrite throughout, locally up to 15%. B25-004 also intersected 13.57m of >15% pyrite in the footwall quartz-eye crystal tuff from 298.53m to 312.10m. B25-005: Collared as a 47m step back south on the same section as B25-001/002 to test down-plunge extent at 60m vertical depth below B25-002, the mineralized horizon was intersected at 285.83m with 8.79m of semi-massive to massive pyrite-chalcopyrite. This hole supported the hypothesis of a 36° to 42° plunge to the east. B25-005 also intersected 16.6m of strong pyrite mineralized footwall chloritized quartz-eye crystal tuff known for hosting gold mineralization from 294.62m to 311.22m.
B25-006: Collared from the same site as B25-005 to test 60m down dip vertically, the mineralized horizon was intersected at 328.52m coring 17.11m of semi-massive to massive sulfides hosting 55% pyrite and 6% chalcopyrite overall. Similar to overlying holes, a 5.42m thick pyritic-rich footwall zone within the quartz-eye crystal tuff (>15% pyrite) was intersected from 345.63m to 351.05m.
Next Steps
- Pending Assays: Results for visual sulfide intercepts in holes B25-004 through B25-006 expected within 3-4 weeks
Phase 2: Planning is currently underway for an expanded, winter drill program to follow up on the recent drilling success at the Bend project. Permitting efforts on both the federal properties (Prospecting Permit) as well as within the privately owned Soo Line Mineral Parcel are in progress to initiate a 5,000 - 6,000 meter drill program to further expand the deposit.
Table 3: Drill Collar Information
|Hole ID
| Easting
(m)
| Northing
(m)
| Elevation
(masl)
|Azimuth
|Dip
| Total Depth
(m)
|B25-001
|688514.058
|5018602.251
|412.855
|344.0
|48.0
|279.81
|B25-002
|688512.840
|5018601.978
|413.468
|342.0
|58.0
|307.24
|B25-003
|688490.294
|5018569.989
|412.868
|344.0
|55.5
|276.61
|B25-004
|688491.065
|5018570.208
|412.871
|344.7
|65.0
|368.20
|B25-005
|688533.987
|5018560.256
|415.502
|345.0
|59.0
|376.43
|B25-006
|688534.039
|5018560.161
|416.008
|344.0
|67.0
|428.85
*Coordinates in NAD83 UTM Zone 15N
Figure 2: Long Section with DDH pierce points on plane of mineralization
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3: Cross Section B-B'
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4: Cross Section A-A'
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
B25-003: 256.9m - 270.30m
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
B25-004: 276.1m - 286.90m (Left) & B25-004: 286.90m – 298.20m (Right)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
B25-005: 284.00m – 294.74m
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
B25-006: 327.50m – 340.90m (left) & B25-006: 340.90m – 351.5m (right)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
B25-004: 291.20m
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
B25-005: 286.10m (left) & B25-004: 291.20m (right)
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
About the Bend Project
The Bend VMS Project represents an advanced exploration opportunity with a historical resource of 4.0 million tonnes at 1.74% Cu and 2.44g/t Au1. To date, over US$8 million has been invested in the project, including 59 diamond drill holes totaling 23,849 meters. Historical drilling highlights include 67.69 meters grading 1.01% Cu and 0.99g/t Au, including 27.6 meters at 2.40% Cu and 1.43g/t Au.
1This historical estimate does not comply with CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves as required by NI 43-101 and has no comparable resource classification. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current resource and GreenLight is not treating the historical estimate as a current resource. Significant data compilation, re-drilling, re-sampling and data verification will be required by a qualified person before the historical estimate on the property can be classified as a current resource. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources and the estimate should not be relied upon. Historical resource estimate reported in: Theodore A. DeMatties, PG, CPG, 2025, An Evaluation of the Bend VMS Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report.
Sample Preparation and QA/QC
Samples from the 2025 Bend drill program followed strict chain of custody from collection, through processing and delivery to ALS Global's ("ALS") laboratory in Twin Falls, Idaho. The drill core was delivered directly from the drill area to GreenLight's core facility in Medford, WI. The drill core was inspected and sampled by GreenLight's geologists who insert Certified Reference Materials ("CRMS") and Blank material into the sampling stream and make up 10% of the total samples submitted to ALS. The drill core at the Bend project is drilled in NQ size (47.6mm) and is bifurcated by an electric masonry saw and placed in sentry sample bags sealed with zip-ties. Samples are shipped by ground directly to ALS via certified cartridge courier in rice bags secured on pallets. Samples are prepared using the ALS method PREP-31y which includes drying (if necessary) in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushed of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2mm and rotary split continuously through crushing via a Boyd RSD crusher-splitter. A 250g split sub-samples is then pulverized to 85% passing 75μm. Gold is analyzed by fire assay and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) if a 25g aliquot sample. (ALS Method Au-ICP21), while multi-element chemistry is analyzed by four acid digestion of a 0.25g pulverized sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd. Ce. Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W,Y, Zn, Zr) (ALS method core ME-MS61). Gold assay method Au-ICP21 has an upper detection limit of 100ppm. Any sample that produced an over-limit gold value from ICP-MS is then sent for a gravimetric finish analysis. Samples that return copper assays greater than 1% Cu, the upper detection limit for ME-MS61 is sent for an "ore grade" analysis, in this case ALS method code Cu-OG46, which is a 0.4g aliquot pulverized sample with an ICP finish and an upper detection limit of 50% Cu.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Thomas Quigley, MSc, CPG-11962, Exploration Director of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
About GreenLight Metals Inc.
GreenLight Metals is a Wisconsin-focused exploration company advancing copper-gold and gold projects across the Penokean Volcanic Belt-one of North America's most prospective VMS districts-and the Kalium Canyon epithermal gold project in Nevada's Walker Lane. In Wisconsin, our portfolio includes the Bend copper-gold deposit, the Reef high-grade gold project, and the Lobo and Lobo East massive sulfide targets. Guided by a team with deep roots in the state, we are building a modern minerals company for Wisconsin, by Wisconsin-committed to responsible exploration, transparent engagement, and creating durable local opportunities as we help supply the critical metals that power the energy transition.
For more information, please contact:
Matt Filgate
President & CEO
(778) 679-3579
...
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding: the timing for receipt and reporting of assay results; the interpretation of visual core observations; the potential significance of the mineralized intervals; the planning, timing, scope and objectives of future work programs; the potential for tellurium to add value to the project; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required permits and approvals (including from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management); and the advancement and potential of the Bend Project and the Penokean Volcanic Belt. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that management believes are appropriate, including assumptions regarding lab turnaround times, the Company's ability to execute planned programs in a safe and timely manner, availability of equipment and personnel, access to properties, approval timelines, financing availability, and prevailing commodity prices and market conditions.
Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: that visual estimates do not correlate with assay results; that assay results are delayed or do not meet expectations; inaccuracies in geological models; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; cost escalations; availability of drill rigs, qualified contractors and supplies; adverse weather or wildfire; operational, health, safety and environmental risks; title, access and permitting risks (including delays or denials of federal, state or local approvals); stakeholder, community or Indigenous engagement risks; regulatory changes; and fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates. Additional risks are described under the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.
Legal Disclaimer:
