AI Certs® Certifications Record Significant Growth, Opening New Opportunities For Training Partners In The U.S.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AI Certs, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certifications , has reported significant growth across its certification portfolio, signaling a strong demand for Authorized Training Partners (ATPs) in the United States .The company's quarterly analysis highlights a sharp surge in the adoption of its AI+ Foundation TM certification, which recorded over 100 percent growth between Q2 and Q3 of 2023, making it one of the fastest-scaling programs in the industry. This rapid acceleration reflects the urgency among professionals, students, and enterprises worldwide to acquire fundamental AI knowledge and stay competitive in an evolving digital economy. Similar upward trends were observed across other certifications, including AI+ Prompt Engineer Level 1TM, AI+ ExecutiveTM, AI+ Project ManagerTM, and AI+ DataTM, demonstrating consistent demand across technical, leadership, and data-driven roles.As North American businesses continue to increase their investments in AI capabilities, training providers who align with AI Certsgain access to one of the fastest-growing markets for AI education. Becoming an Authorized Training Partner allows U.S.-based institutions and networks to expand their offerings with globally recognized certifications, benefit from rising learner demand, and leverage AI Certs' end-to-end support in marketing, delivery, and co-branded outreach.With adoption rates continuing to climb, AI Certsremains steadfast in its mission to democratize AI knowledge and bridge the global skills gap, empowering individuals and organizations to thrive in the AI-driven economy.About AI CERTsAI CERTs, part of Sarder Inc, is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTsprograms follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTscertifications as not just learning experiences but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit

