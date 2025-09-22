MEDIA ADVISORY: NRB to Host Live Conversation Remembering Charlie Kirk with Lucas Miles of TPUSA Faith

NRB to Host Live Conversation Remembering Charlie Kirk with Lucas Miles of TPUSA Faith

- Troy A. MillerWASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB), the world's largest association of Christian communicators, will host a special live conversation honoring the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk, featuring TPUSA Faith Senior Director Lucas Miles and NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller . The program will stream live on Friday, September 26, at 12:00 P.M. ET.We invite media and members of the public to join us for the conversation. Click here for the livestream link ."Charlie's influence reached beyond politics; he created space for principled public discourse at a time when it is desperately needed," Miller said in a previous statement. "He championed speech over violence and conviction over compromise, inspiring a generation to stand for faith and freedom."Charlie Kirk embodied the spirit of a true Christian communicator-grounded in the full counsel of God, committed to truth, and fiercely passionate about reaching the next generation. He used every medium of communication to promote healthy discourse in the public square.In the wake of his memorial service, the nation continues to mourn. Across the country, men and women are reevaluating their lives, finding their voices, and beginning to seek and proclaim truth. Now more than ever, this is a time to ignite the body of believers. As Christian communicators, we are called not to silence or retreat, but to pass on the torch Kirk carried-speaking truth with conviction, leading with courage, and pointing the next generation toward everlasting freedom in Christ.This conversation will honor Kirk's witness, discern the times we live in, and equip Christian communicators to proclaim the Gospel amidst hostility, just as Kirk did until the end.###About Troy A. Miller:A senior executive with more than 30 years of management and business experience, Troy A. Miller was elected as President & CEO of NRB in July 2022. He had served as the interim CEO of NRB since March 2019. Under Miller's leadership, the association has recaptured a strong financial position, grown its membership, and significantly enhanced programming, networking, sponsorship, and exhibition aspects of the annual NRB International Christian Media Convention. Miller is also currently President & CEO of NRBTV, where he has served since June 2005.Miller served with distinction in the US Navy from 1983-1988, including time assigned to the Naval Engineering Command at Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS. Miller was part of the commissioning crew of USS Bunker Hill. He worked for personal computer company Gateway, Inc. for ten years and was involved in leading several business startups, including Gateway's expansion into Europe and Asia, new manufacturing facilities, and global information technology application strategy. He served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. Miller has spoken at seminars on strategic business planning, information technology integration, organizational development, and Christian apologetics, as well as training pastors in the Far East.Under Miller's leadership, NRB has expanded its membership base, enhanced financial stability, and elevated the annual NRB Convention, which now attracts nearly 6,000 Christian media professionals worldwide.​Miller has made media appearances on outlets including The Washington Times, TBN, Salem News Channel, Real America's Voice, Fox & Friends, and The Christian Post. He also regularly contributes op-eds to outlets such as Newsmax, Fox News, and The Daily Caller.About NRB:NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB's mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at .About the NRB Convention:The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17–20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to .

