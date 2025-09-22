Salik Joins The International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association During The Global Tolling Summit In Lyon, France



The milestone solidifies Dubai's position as a global hub for cutting-edge infrastructure in the smart and sustainable transport sector

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, takes the stage at the IBTTA Global Tolling Summit in Lyon, France and engages with IBTTA Board Members on the sidelines to discuss future collaboration Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad: “This membership reflects Salik's commitment to global knowledge exchange and promoting sustainable mobility”

22 September 2025, Dubai, UAE: The International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association (IBTTA), the world's leading organisation for toll road systems, announced that Salik Company PJSC (“Salik” or “the Company”), Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator, has joined the association. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., IBTTA brings together toll road operators, government entities and specialised organisations from around the world.

The announcement was made during Salik's participation in the Global Tolling Summit held in Lyon, France, which convened prominent leaders, government officials and leading global companies in the roads and tolling sector. This milestone reaffirms Salik's commitment to adopting global best practices in the management and operation of advanced tolling systems and further strengthens Dubai's standing as a global centre of excellence for intelligent mobility.

Founded in 1932, IBTTA's membership includes government officials, experts and practitioners in roads and transport from across the globe. The association promotes the exchange of knowledge and expertise in road infrastructure, including bridges, tunnels and highways, and encourages innovation and sustainable development across the sector.

Mr. Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, expressed his delight at joining IBTTA, a global platform that unites leading operators and government entities shaping tolling and mobility solutions worldwide. He affirmed that this is an important milestone in the company's journey and a step that enhances its international presence while deepening cooperation and partnership with organisations operating tolling systems across different countries.

Al Haddad said: “We are proud to join IBTTA and look forward to actively contributing to its objectives, sharing knowledge from our journey in Dubai and helping shape the future of sustainable urban mobility. Above all, we reaffirm our ambition to host a future IBTTA Annual Meeting in Dubai—a city that stands as a global model for smart mobility and innovation.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad met with IBTTA Board Members to discuss strategic collaboration, explore the possibility of hosting a future IBTTA Annual Meeting in Dubai and review the outlook for tolling and smart mobility.

Salik's new membership in IBTTA marks an important addition to its growth journey and underscores Dubai's leadership in developing smart and sustainable transport solutions. IBTTA provides members with a dynamic platform to exchange expertise on the latest technologies and trends, and to build strategic partnerships that advance paid‑transport systems and the adoption of intelligent mobility concepts.

In recent years, Salik has set new benchmarks for tolling operations in the region by adopting a forward‑looking business model rooted in innovation and technology. This ensures a seamless and efficient experience for road users in Dubai and delivers state‑of‑the‑art mobility solutions for the Emirate. Salik has also received several prestigious IBTTA accolades, including the Toll Excellence Award and the Technology Award, recognising the deployment of advanced technologies across its intelligent systems.

On the margins of the summit, Al Haddad discussed strategic cooperation and partnerships with representatives of international institutions and global companies, including the senior executive management of TransCore, represented by Jim Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, exploring opportunities in advanced tolling systems and intelligent transportation solutions.

The summit agenda featured forward‑looking sessions including “Infrastructure Financing: Challenges and Solutions,” “Future Roads: Pushing Engineering Boundaries,” and “AI on the Road: Rethinking Tolling for the Connected Era.” The programme also addressed workforce challenges in 24/7 operations, delivering equitable and excellent services for all users, and the latest developments in promoting global road safety.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 1230 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Monday, September 22, 2025 11:15:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :