Jordan Hosts Key Forum To Drive Digital Investment, Innovation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 22 (Petra) -- Representing His Majesty King Abdullah II, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat on Monday opened the second session of the "Invest in Digital Economy" Forum, held under the theme "Digital Transformation for a Sustainable Digital Economy."Organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the forum highlighted Jordan's growing role as a regional hub for digital investment and innovation.Smeirat said the event reflects the King's vision to strengthen Jordan's competitive investment climate, particularly through the digital economy and entrepreneurship. He noted that global firms such as Amazon, Microsoft, Cisco, and Siemens have already chosen Jordan as a base for strategic growth, thanks to its skilled talent pool, safe environment, and modern infrastructure.The minister stressed that the government is committed to flexible regulations, tax incentives, and continued reforms to facilitate investment and accelerate digital transformation. "Jordan is building an integrated digital economy that empowers youth, attracts investment, and fosters innovation," he said, calling the forum a vital platform for new partnerships and opportunities.Jordan Chamber of Commerce President Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq said Amman's designation last year as the "Capital of Digital Economy" in the Islamic world demonstrates the Kingdom's achievements in digital infrastructure, legislation, and entrepreneurship. He emphasized that digital investment is no longer optional but a necessity, and that the forum serves as a launchpad for strategic alliances and knowledge-based economies.Speakers included Islamic Chamber of Commerce President Abdullah Saleh Kamel, who praised Jordan's royal support for digital transformation, and Pakistan's Minister of Investment Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, who described digitalization as key to unlocking new markets and growth. Turkey's Minister of Technology and Industry Mehmet Fatih Kaçar also addressed the forum.The one-day gathering features sessions on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, fintech, entrepreneurship, venture capital, outsourcing, and digital education, positioning Jordan as a leading platform for innovation and cooperation across the Islamic world.