Azerbaijan Labels Zangezur Corridor As 'Key Artery' Of Middle Corridor

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Zangezur Corridor is set to play a crucial role as a key artery of the Middle Corridor, said Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Nabiyev said the corridor has been under development for the past five years.

"We have been advancing this agenda for the past five years, and in August this year, the corridor received international recognition. I am referring to the trilateral meeting between President Aliyev, President Putin, and Prime Minister Pashinyan. This confirmed that the Zangezur Corridor will serve as a key artery of the Middle Corridor.

We do not view this as a replacement for existing routes; rather, it will serve as an additional artery, providing critical capacity when weather or other conditions limit other corridors. For example, it will enable the transport of an estimated 15 million tons of additional cargo.

However, I want to emphasize the most important point: we do not see this solely as a transit route. We also view it as a catalyst for long-term prosperity for the countries along the corridor," the minister noted.