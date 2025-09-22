Azerbaijan Labels Zangezur Corridor As 'Key Artery' Of Middle Corridor
Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Nabiyev said the corridor has been under development for the past five years.
"We have been advancing this agenda for the past five years, and in August this year, the corridor received international recognition. I am referring to the trilateral meeting between President Aliyev, President Putin, and Prime Minister Pashinyan. This confirmed that the Zangezur Corridor will serve as a key artery of the Middle Corridor.
We do not view this as a replacement for existing routes; rather, it will serve as an additional artery, providing critical capacity when weather or other conditions limit other corridors. For example, it will enable the transport of an estimated 15 million tons of additional cargo.
However, I want to emphasize the most important point: we do not see this solely as a transit route. We also view it as a catalyst for long-term prosperity for the countries along the corridor," the minister noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment