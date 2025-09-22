Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Labels Zangezur Corridor As 'Key Artery' Of Middle Corridor

Azerbaijan Labels Zangezur Corridor As 'Key Artery' Of Middle Corridor


2025-09-22 05:07:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ The Zangezur Corridor is set to play a crucial role as a key artery of the Middle Corridor, said Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku, Nabiyev said the corridor has been under development for the past five years.

"We have been advancing this agenda for the past five years, and in August this year, the corridor received international recognition. I am referring to the trilateral meeting between President Aliyev, President Putin, and Prime Minister Pashinyan. This confirmed that the Zangezur Corridor will serve as a key artery of the Middle Corridor.

We do not view this as a replacement for existing routes; rather, it will serve as an additional artery, providing critical capacity when weather or other conditions limit other corridors. For example, it will enable the transport of an estimated 15 million tons of additional cargo.

However, I want to emphasize the most important point: we do not see this solely as a transit route. We also view it as a catalyst for long-term prosperity for the countries along the corridor," the minister noted.

MENAFN22092025000187011040ID1110092753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search