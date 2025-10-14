Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gorgeous, Well Maintained-Single Story House In San Marino Oceanfront -

2025-10-14 11:47:14
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) San Marino Oceanfront is a private gated community with 24-hour security on the beautiful Caribbean Ocean, yet only one hour from Panama City. Enjoy private beach access to swim, paddle board, kayak, sail, fish, jet ski or snorkel/dive on the surrounding reefs right from the beach.



This house is 3 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and built in closets. There is an office that could also serve as a bedroom.

A half bath is accessible from both inside and outside the house. The master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and jacuzzi bathtub.







The house is an open concept with kitchen, walk in pantry, living room and dining room in one large area. The outside area includes a completely tiled swimming pool and a covered patio with built in bbq area.

There is a 2-car garage and several storage areas both inside and outside the house. The yard has many fruit producing trees and plants.

Asking Price:
$450,000
Lot size:
1408 square meters
House Size:
283 square meters
Contact:
Cindy Meagher
WhatsApp: +507 6687-5400
Email: ...

MENAFN14102025000218011062ID1110197511

