Gorgeous, Well Maintained-Single Story House In San Marino Oceanfront -
This house is 3 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and built in closets. There is an office that could also serve as a bedroom.
A half bath is accessible from both inside and outside the house. The master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and jacuzzi bathtub.
The house is an open concept with kitchen, walk in pantry, living room and dining room in one large area. The outside area includes a completely tiled swimming pool and a covered patio with built in bbq area.
There is a 2-car garage and several storage areas both inside and outside the house. The yard has many fruit producing trees and plants.
Asking Price:
$450,000
Lot size:
1408 square meters
House Size:
283 square meters
Contact:
Cindy Meagher
WhatsApp: +507 6687-5400
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Xdata Group Named Among The Top 66 Saas Innovators In Techround's 2025 List
- Cregis And Kucoin Host Institutional Web3 Forum Discussing Industry Trends And Opportunities
- Tappalpha's Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million In AUM
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
- Forex Expo Dubai Wins Guinness World Recordstm With 20,021 Visitors
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
CommentsNo comment