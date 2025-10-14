Gorgeous, Well Maintained-Single Story House In San Marino Oceanfront

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) San Marino Oceanfront is a private gated community with 24-hour security on the beautiful Caribbean Ocean, yet only one hour from Panama City. Enjoy private beach access to swim, paddle board, kayak, sail, fish, jet ski or snorkel/dive on the surrounding reefs right from the beach.

This house is 3 bedrooms, each with their own bathroom and built in closets. There is an office that could also serve as a bedroom.

A half bath is accessible from both inside and outside the house. The master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and jacuzzi bathtub.



The house is an open concept with kitchen, walk in pantry, living room and dining room in one large area. The outside area includes a completely tiled swimming pool and a covered patio with built in bbq area.



There is a 2-car garage and several storage areas both inside and outside the house. The yard has many fruit producing trees and plants.

Asking Price:

$450,000

Lot size:

1408 square meters

House Size:

283 square meters

Contact:

Cindy Meagher

WhatsApp: +507 6687-5400

Email: ...