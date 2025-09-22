Montenegro Highlights Azerbaijan's Role In $1 Billion Resort Investment At Baku Forum
One of Montenegro's most beautiful resorts was built with the participation of Azerbaijan, with total investments reaching $1 billion and potential for further expansion, Azernews reports.
The announcement was made by Montenegro's Minister of Tourism Simonida Kordić during the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF-2025) in Baku.
“Tourism is the largest sector in Montenegro, contributing 30% to our GDP. That is, one third of our economic activity can be attributed to tourism. This makes it a strategic sector that affects all other aspects of economic, social and political life. It directly affects the incomes in the healthcare, education, social security system. This, of course, makes it extremely important for us to pay special attention to this area, which means creating the most favorable investment climate,” Kordić said.
She emphasized that Montenegro's tourism industry remains one of the most attractive globally, with over 120 countries currently investing in the sector.
