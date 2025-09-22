Recognising Palestine Counters Imposing 'One-State Reality': UAE President Advisor

Recognising a Palestinian state is a move that couters attempts to entrench the occupation or impose a one-state reality in the Middle East, said Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President.

On Sunday, Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal all recognised a Palestinian state .

The decision by four nations from the West, which has traditionally allied with Israel, aligned them with more than 140 other countries also backing Palestinians' aspiration to forge an independent homeland from the occupied territories.

The mass recognition move was met with strong condemnation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu . "I have a clear message to those leaders who recognise a Palestinian state after the horrific massacre of October 7: You are giving a huge reward to terrorism," he said, referring to Palestinian militant group Hamas' 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

"And I have another message for you: It will not happen. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River."

The Hamas-led attack on Israel killed 1,200 people and saw 251 others taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's ensuing campaign in Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to local health authorities, spread famine, demolished most buildings and displaced most of the population, often multiple times.

'The best option'

In a post on X, Dr Gargash stated that the recognition of a Palestinian state "strengthens the two-state solution by granting legitimacy to Palestinian national rights and reviving negotiations on them".

He reiterated on the UAE's position on supporting the two-state solution, saying that it is "the best option for achieving a just peace, away from the cycle of violence, wars, and fragmentation projects".

The UAE has long underscored the importance of international efforts towards achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution in the Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from Reuters)