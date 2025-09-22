The Saudi Ministry of Health named official Wellness & Longevity Partner for FIBO Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) • The partnership will spotlight the Ministry’s ‘Live Well’ initiative, a nationwide effort to empower individuals and communities to adopt healthier lifestyles by focusing on nutrition, physical activity, mental well-being, and preventive health practices
FIBO Arabia 2025 has announced the Saudi Ministry of Health as its official Wellness & Longevity Partner. This collaboration will spotlight the Ministry’s flagship “Live Well” initiative at the region’s leading fitness and wellness exhibition, taking place from 1 – 3 October 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.
The Live Well initiative represents a nationwide effort to empower individuals and communities to adopt healthier lifestyles by focusing on nutrition, physical activity, mental well-being, and preventive health practices. Designed to reduce the burden of preventable diseases and improve quality of life, the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to foster healthier, more vibrant communities in line with its national transformation journey and the aspirations of Vision 2030.
The Ministry’s participation in FIBO Arabia underscores its prevention-first strategy, focusing on tackling key health risks, including obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity. It underscores the importance of digital health innovations, including the Sehaty app and telehealth services, in expanding access to preventive care and providing citizens with practical health solutions.
Commenting on the partnership, Abdulaziz AlRamaih, Vice Minister of Health for Planning & Development, said: “Saudi Arabia is building an integrated, sustainable, people-focused health system that champions wellness and prevention.
“Our collaboration with FIBO Arabia offers a dynamic platform to inspire healthier lifestyles, raise public awareness, and accelerate progress toward our wellness goals. Through our Live Well platform, we aim to empower people to adopt and sustain healthy lifestyles, while contributing to the Kingdom’s broader vision of a thriving, healthy society.”
The Ministry’s presence will include interactive zones with expert-led sessions, personalised guidance, and resources on nutrition, mental health, women’s health, and holistic well-being. These experiences are designed to help visitors expand their knowledge and engage with preventive care and longevity science in practical, accessible ways.
As the largest health, fitness, and wellness exhibition in the region, FIBO Arabia 2025, organised by RX Arabia under the theme “For a Strong and Healthy Society”, will bring together over 140 international and regional exhibitors, 50 global speakers, and approximately 10,500 visitors. FIBO’s dedicated arenas for performance, strength, group fitness, calisthenics, and wellness technology will showcase Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a hub for health and wellness.
For more information, please visit
FIBO Arabia 2025 has announced the Saudi Ministry of Health as its official Wellness & Longevity Partner. This collaboration will spotlight the Ministry’s flagship “Live Well” initiative at the region’s leading fitness and wellness exhibition, taking place from 1 – 3 October 2025 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center.
The Live Well initiative represents a nationwide effort to empower individuals and communities to adopt healthier lifestyles by focusing on nutrition, physical activity, mental well-being, and preventive health practices. Designed to reduce the burden of preventable diseases and improve quality of life, the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s ambition to foster healthier, more vibrant communities in line with its national transformation journey and the aspirations of Vision 2030.
The Ministry’s participation in FIBO Arabia underscores its prevention-first strategy, focusing on tackling key health risks, including obesity, smoking, and physical inactivity. It underscores the importance of digital health innovations, including the Sehaty app and telehealth services, in expanding access to preventive care and providing citizens with practical health solutions.
Commenting on the partnership, Abdulaziz AlRamaih, Vice Minister of Health for Planning & Development, said: “Saudi Arabia is building an integrated, sustainable, people-focused health system that champions wellness and prevention.
“Our collaboration with FIBO Arabia offers a dynamic platform to inspire healthier lifestyles, raise public awareness, and accelerate progress toward our wellness goals. Through our Live Well platform, we aim to empower people to adopt and sustain healthy lifestyles, while contributing to the Kingdom’s broader vision of a thriving, healthy society.”
The Ministry’s presence will include interactive zones with expert-led sessions, personalised guidance, and resources on nutrition, mental health, women’s health, and holistic well-being. These experiences are designed to help visitors expand their knowledge and engage with preventive care and longevity science in practical, accessible ways.
As the largest health, fitness, and wellness exhibition in the region, FIBO Arabia 2025, organised by RX Arabia under the theme “For a Strong and Healthy Society”, will bring together over 140 international and regional exhibitors, 50 global speakers, and approximately 10,500 visitors. FIBO’s dedicated arenas for performance, strength, group fitness, calisthenics, and wellness technology will showcase Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a hub for health and wellness.
For more information, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment