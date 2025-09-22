Leonardo Leads Shanghai Port to 3-2 Win Over Beijing Guoan
(MENAFN) Brazilian striker Leonardo delivered a stunning hat-trick to lead Shanghai Port to a crucial 3-2 victory over Beijing Guoan on Sunday night, escalating the tension at the top of the Chinese Super League standings.
Leonardo set the tone early, scoring in the 7th minute with a sharp strike inside the box. He extended the lead in the 51st minute with another precise finish, then secured his treble in the 79th minute with a close-range effort that sealed the win.
Despite Beijing Guoan’s fightback, with goals from Fabio Abreu and Zhang Xizhe, the visitors were unable to complete the comeback. Shanghai Port’s victory lifted them to 54 points, level with Chengdu Rongcheng, who currently share the summit.
In a pivotal encounter, Chengdu Rongcheng faced off against third-placed Shanghai Shenhua. Chen Jinyi put Shenhua ahead in the 68th minute with “a composed finish.” However, Timothy Chow’s stoppage-time strike—capitalizing on Romulo’s rebound off the post—earned the visitors a dramatic 1-1 draw.
Elsewhere across the league, Tianjin Jinmen Tiger narrowly defeated Shenzhen Peng City 1-0, Henan FC overwhelmed Wuhan Three Towns 5-2, Qingdao West Coast edged past Meizhou Hakka 2-1, and Yunnan Yukun played out a 1-1 stalemate with Dalian Yingbo. Zhejiang FC and Changchun Yatai produced a thrilling 3-3 draw, while Shandong Taishan and Qingdao Hainiu shared the spoils in a 2-2 tie.
