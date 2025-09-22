War Update: 156 Combat Engagements On Frontline, Nearly 50 Assaults Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, September 22, on Facebook .

The enemy carried out 94 air strikes, dropping 191 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians carried out 5,469 shellings, including 235 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,470 kamikaze drones.

The Russian army carried out air strikes on the areas of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region; Havrylivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Ingulets and Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

The Air Force, Rocket Forces, and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck two command posts, nine areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, three UAV command posts, an artillery unit in position, and two Russian military equipment depots.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian defenders repelled six invading attacks. The enemy carried out 14 air strikes, using 34 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 165 shellings, including 11 with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , the Russian army made 13 attempts to break through the defense lines in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhe, Zakhidne, and toward Odradne.

Six Russian attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector . Defense Forces repelled assaults in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector , Russian troops carried out 21 attacks, attempting to break through the defense lines in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Torske, and Novoselivka.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy made three attempts to advance in the areas of Serebrianka and toward Vyimka and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders attacked three times toward Stupochky and Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian troops carried out 11 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders stopped 49 Russian assault attempts in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Promin, Chunyshyne, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy carried out 20 attacks near the settlements of Filiia, Zelenyi Hai, Piddubne, Maliivka, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Novomykolaivka, and Zaporizke.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four Russian attacks near Olhivske and toward Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders made six attempts to advance in the Kamianske area and toward Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Prydniprovske sector.

No signs of Russian offensive groups forming have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022, to September 22, 2025, in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,102,570 servicemen, including 960 yesterday