Huge Crowd Honors Charlie Kirk in Arizona Memorial
(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of mourners gathered at a football stadium on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old co-founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated at a university in Utah 11 days earlier.
The remembrance ceremony combined worship, political defiance, and heartfelt tributes. Speakers included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and senior figures from the Trump administration, each delivering messages of determination and pledging that Kirk’s legacy would only expand following his assassination.
The blend of religious conviction and political urgency highlighted the dual nature of Kirk’s movement—a mission grounded in evangelical Christianity while also serving as a powerful driver of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign across college campuses.
Erika Kirk, the newly named CEO of Turning Point USA, stunned attendees by extending grace toward her husband’s alleged killer.
“My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men just like the one who took his life,” she declared, her voice trembling. “That young man, I forgive him.” Citing the words of Jesus, she continued: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Erika reflected on a marriage centered on faith and service, recalling the weekly love letters she received from Charlie.
She urged men to “embrace true manhood” and “be strong and courageous for your families.”
Although she admitted the sorrow of unfulfilled plans, Erika pledged to carry forward and expand her husband’s mission.
