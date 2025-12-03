Snoonu Joins Qatar Football Association's Official Sponsors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) and Snoonu - Qatar's leading super-app - announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement between the two parties, under which the company becomes the Official Delivery Services Sponsor of the QFA and one of the official sponsors of our national team until 2028. With this agreement, Snoonu joins the Association's sponsor family with ambitious future aspirations and ideal goals.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Qatar Football Association at the Iconic 2022 building. The agreement was signed on behalf of the QFA by Secretary General of the Association, Mansour Mohammed Al-Ansari, and on behalf of Snoonu by Founder and CEO of the company Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri, in the presence of representatives from both sides and several local media outlets.

This sponsorship represents a new gateway through which the QFA enters into a fruitful partnership with one of Qatar's most prominent companies-an organization known for its ambitious vision and significant impact on the Qatari market.

Secretary General of the Qatar Football Association, Mansour Al-Ansari, said:“I highly commend this important step of signing the agreement and welcoming Snoonu as a sponsor of the Association's activities and national teams in the upcoming period. I wish for this cooperation to continue in the future, especially since such initiatives from national companies represent an essential part of our social commitment and play a vital role in enriching sports activity across the country, contributing to a set of shared humanitarian and community objectives.”

Founder and CEO of Snoonu, Hamad Mubarak Al-Hajri, remarked:“We are proud to sign this sponsorship agreement with the Qatar Football Association-one of the most prominent and leading federations locally, regionally, continentally, and globally. The timing of this agreement coincides with the launch of the Arab Cup, hosted by Qatar until the 18th of this month, and we are delighted to be one of the national team's sponsors as this important tournament begins.”