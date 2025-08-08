Who Will Win The WWE Men's Royal Rumble 2026? Top 6 Early Front-Runners After Summerslam

With Royal Rumble 2026 approaching, speculation is rife about who will emerge victorious. Several superstars, including past winners and rising stars, are potential contenders for the coveted win and a shot at the WrestleMania 42 main event.

As the SummerSlam 2025 is now behind us, wrestling fans are turning their gaze toward the Royal Rumble, scheduled for early 2026. Although no official date has been announced yet, the event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-marking the first time the Royal Rumble will be held outside the United States. This historic setting adds an exciting new chapter to the legendary match's storied history.

Much can shift between now and then–injuries, surprise debuts, and roster changes are all part of the unpredictable WWE landscape. Still, given the current state of affairs as of August 2025, several Superstars stand out as frontrunners to claim that coveted Royal Rumble victory and earn a guaranteed shot at the world championship on the grandest stage of all: WrestleMania 42.

6. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is no stranger to Royal Rumble glory, having won the event in 2020. The Scottish Warrior has enjoyed a solid heel run for nearly two years, though his momentum has stalled somewhat since his intense feud with CM Punk ended in late 2024.

Lately, McIntyre has been more on the periphery, competing mostly in midcard matches, including teaming up with Logan Paul for a SummerSlam victory. It's clear McIntyre deserves another shot at the main event spotlight, and a fresh rivalry with Cody Rhodes over the Undisputed WWE Championship feels like a natural storyline given their history. Building McIntyre back up over the coming months to claim a second Royal Rumble win would be a compelling way to set that stage.

5. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is a rising force with promise, despite his recent setback in a steel cage match against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam. Though logic might have suggested a title win back to Fatu, WWE opted to leave that feud unresolved, hinting at more battles to come. Unfortunately, the antagonism between Fatu and Sikoa has yet to ignite a compelling rivalry; their clashes have lacked the spark expected at this level.

For Fatu's part, it's time to leave behind the midcard United States Championship scene and set his sights higher. A Royal Rumble win would instantly elevate him to main event status, making him a formidable challenger for Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship-perhaps even as soon as this fall or heading into WrestleMania 42. WWE fans can hope to see Fatu truly blossom into the headline-grabbing star he's destined to be.

4. Roman Reigns

Few wrestlers command attention like Roman Reigns. After an unprecedented four-year run as Universal Champion, fans may hesitate to imagine him circling the world title again soon. Nevertheless, The Tribal Chief remains a strong contender to win the 2026 Royal Rumble, regardless of which championship he chooses to pursue.

Reigns came agonizingly close to a Rumble victory earlier this year before Seth Rollins and CM Punk intervened, sparking a bitter Triple Threat rivalry culminating at WrestleMania 41, where betrayal and shifting alliances added layers of drama. SummerSlam saw Reigns and Jey Uso secure a tag team win, but Seth Rollins sealed the night by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become world heavyweight champion-an outcome dubbed the“ruse of the century” by commentators.

This twist sets the scene for a potential Reigns vs. Rollins showdown at WrestleMania 42. While the title may not yet be on the line, the collision course between these two is undeniable, and a Rumble win would put Reigns firmly back in the main event mix.

3. Bron Breakker

Being personally chosen by Paul Heyman to join Seth Rollins' faction has clarified Bron Breakker's rise in the WWE hierarchy. Since forming this alliance soon after WrestleMania 41, speculation about tensions between Breakker and Rollins has simmered beneath the surface.

Though they currently work in tandem, the seeds are planted for a dramatic split, potentially resulting in a spectacular WrestleMania showdown between mentor and protégé. Breakker capturing the Royal Rumble would be the perfect launchpad for this narrative-akin to how Batista's split from Triple H and Evolution birthed an epic 2005 WrestleMania feud.

Whether WWE decides to bring this clash to WrestleMania 42 or hold it for later, Breakker winning the Rumble would firmly establish him as a major babyface destined for the main event spotlight.

2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's steady climb toward the World Heavyweight Championship has felt inevitable for a long time. His SummerSlam victory over Karrion Kross was a decisive statement, but the journey ahead is still uncertain.

Winning the Royal Rumble next year would be the ultimate underdog story for Zayn, providing a crowning moment of perseverance. It would set up a compelling WrestleMania 42 main event clash against Seth Rollins-who has shadowed him with taunts and challenges.

To pull this off successfully, WWE will need to keep Zayn's character compelling, continue meaningful storylines throughout the year, and showcase him as a genuine main event threat. Outlasting the competition at the Rumble would not just be a win, but a defining chapter in the ongoing saga between Zayn and Rollins.

1. CM Punk

CM Punk's Royal Rumble victory remains elusive. Despite being a top contender in past Rumbles-including 2024 and 2025-he has yet to“check that box.” Though he headlined WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat and briefly held the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, the Rumble win still alludes him.

With Rollins newly crowned and their rivalry intensifying, Punk's best path to regaining gold may well run through the 2026 Royal Rumble. A win would make perfect storytelling sense, setting up a final redemption showdown at WrestleMania 42. Of course, that requires WWE to navigate carefully, keeping these two apart until then while maintaining fan interest-a delicate balance but one rich with dramatic potential.