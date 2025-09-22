Editor-In-Chief Highlights Amir's Endeavours For Peace At Global South Media Forum In China

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Kunming, Yunnan, China: Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula, Dr. Khalid bin Mubarak Al-Shafi, has emphasised the need of strengthening unity and building consensus among nations to achieve peace.

He said this while delivering a speech at the opening day session of 'Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025' held in Kunming China. Under the theme“Empowering Global South, Navigating Global Changes,” the forum was held on September 6, 2025.

In his speech themed“Strengthening Unity and Building Consensus: The Voice of the Global South for Peace”, Dr. Al-Shafi said that the“conference is a valuable opportunity” to exchange ideas and explore visions regarding the future of the Voice of the Global South.

“We are in need of strengthening unity and building consensus among nations to achieve peace. We must work together to foster mutual understanding and respect, rejecting all forms of violence and discrimination. Let us unite as one voice for peace and harmony across the world,” he noted.

The Global South Media and Think Tank Forum 2025 opened on September 6 in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, bringing together hundreds of scholars and officials in a bid to amplify the voice of developing countries on the world stage. The five-day gathering, held under the theme“Empowering Global South, Navigating Global Changes,” was the second edition following a previous one in Sao Paulo, Brazil last year.

The Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula was the only professional who represented media and academia from Qatar and delivered a speech at the forum. Among others, President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua addressed the gathering in which he empahsised on the need of enhanced cooperation between media outlets of developing countries.

The Editor-in-Chief highlighted Qatar's global role in promoting peace in the region and beyond. He noted,“My country, Qatar, is committed to supporting international efforts aimed at achieving peace and security, and it actively participates in United Nations initiatives to promote peace.”

“Qatar considers peace and security as fundamental to sustainable development, and believes that development policies addressing the root causes of conflict contribute to achieving peace and stability.”

Dr. Al-Shafi in his speech further said,“Unity is not merely a word, but a force that drives us toward the future. When we stand united, we can achieve great accomplishments that change the course of history. Let us make unity the foundation for building strong and prosperous societies.

“Building consensus requires open dialogue and mutual respect. We must be ready to listen to the perspectives of others and work together to find common solutions. In this way, we can achieve peace and stability in our world. In the State of Qatar, we are actively working to promote peace through a clear vision set forth by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. This vision is embodied in preventive diplomacy and mediation to resolve conflicts through peaceful means.”

About 500 representatives from more than 260 institutions across 110 countries, as well as international and regional organizations, took part in the forum. The agenda focused on building consensus on peace, identifying new drivers of development, broadening cooperation and advancing dialogue among civilizations.

The Voice of the Global South for Peace, he said, is a call for all to unite for a common purpose.“We must raise our voices to demand peace, justice, and equality. Let us make our voice a driving force toward a better and more peaceful world.”