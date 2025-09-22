Turkmenistan And Slovakia Discuss Plans For Joint Economic Commission
At a meeting with Marek Eštok, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, the sides exchanged views on strengthening political contacts, expanding trade ties, and enhancing cultural exchange.
In talks with Vladimír Simonák, Deputy Minister of Economy of Slovakia, attention was focused on deepening trade and economic partnership.
The visit also highlighted the implementation of the Economic Cooperation Agreement signed between Turkmenistan and Slovakia in Awaza in August 2025 during the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries. The sides also discussed the development of other political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two countries.
