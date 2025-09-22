Kuwait FM Partakes In GCC Coordinative Meeting In New York
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya took part late Sunday in the GCC FMs coordinative meeting held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The meeting discussed inter-GCC cooperation as well as joint preparations for the international blocs' gatherings on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA. (end)
gta
The meeting discussed inter-GCC cooperation as well as joint preparations for the international blocs' gatherings on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment