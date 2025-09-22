Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Partakes In GCC Coordinative Meeting In New York


2025-09-22 02:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya took part late Sunday in the GCC FMs coordinative meeting held on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.
The meeting discussed inter-GCC cooperation as well as joint preparations for the international blocs' gatherings on the sidelines of the 80th UNGA. (end)
